Derek Draper’s funeral takes place in same church he and Kate Garraway got married in

The funeral of Derek Draper took place on Friday as Kate Garraway and her children were supported by loved ones.

Derek sadly died last month at the age of 56 following a long battle with Covid-19 and its after-effects.

On Friday (February 2), Kate, her two kids – Darcey and Billy – and many famous faces attended Derek’s funeral service in London.

But the church where the service took place has a very special and sentimental link to Kate and Derek.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper’s funeral took place today (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Derek Draper funeral service

Derek’s funeral service took place at the St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London. It’s the same church where Kate and Derek married in September 2005.

Many famous guests were in attendance at the wedding including Fiona Phillips, Ben Shephard and Richard Arnold.

Unbeknownst to the wedding guests, Kate was also three months pregnant with her daughter, Darcey, at the time.

Darcey acted as a pallbearer today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway children at funeral

Today, Kate, Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, arrived at the church ahead of the funeral service. According to reports, the service would be a “joyous celebration of a wonderful man”.

As Kate arrived, she greeted guests and held her children’s hands. Her daughter Darcey acted as a pallbearer, helping to carry her dad Derek’s coffin into the church.

Kate was wearing a black jumper, black trousers and a black long coat. She added pearls around her neck.

The Good Morning Britain star was supported by her co-stars including Ben, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

Kate arrived at Derek’s funeral with their two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Guests at Derek Draper’s funeral

Elsewhere, other famous guests attended from Sir Elton John and Myleene Klass to Ed Miliband and Tony Blair.

Derek’s death was announced last month in a heartbreaking statement shared by Kate. She said: “As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Read more: Kate Garraway and children arrive for Derek Draper’s funeral as her daughter carries his coffin into church

She added: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Send your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.