Political lobbyist and psychotherapist Derek Draper was laid to rest in a private funeral that took place on Friday morning (February 2).

Derek, who was 56, died from Covid-19 complications on January 3.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Kate Garraway, and their two children – Darcey and Billy.

Kate Garraway arrives at the funeral of Derek Draper with her son Billy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Funeral of Derek Draper takes place

Derek’s private burial was held at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, located in north-west London.

The funeral took place at the same church where Kate and Derek got married in 2005.

Derek’s 17-year-old daughter Darcey helped carry his coffin into the venue.

The funeral took place at the same church where Kate and Derek got married (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who attended the funeral?

Many famous faces were in attendance to support Derek and his family, including Kate’s fellow Good Morning Britain stars Charlotte Hawkins, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford, Rob Rinder, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Richard Arnold.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips and This Morning editor Martin Frizell were also in attendance as well as Piers Morgan.

Ed Balls, Peter Mandelson, Tristram Hunt, Ed Miliband, Alastair Campbell and former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair also went.

Other attendees included the likes of Myleene Klass, Robert Peston, Jonathan Shalit and Gloria De Piero. She had initially introduced Kate and Derek.

While in attendance with his husband, Elton performed a tribute (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sir Elton John’s performance

Superstar singer Sir Elton John had previously invited Kate and Derek to attend his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at The O2 Arena last year.

While in attendance, Elton dedicated his song, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, to Kate and Derek.

Joined by husband David Furnish, Elton performed a tribute as candles were lit inside the church.

Elton gave a moving performance of his B-side single Skyline Pigeon. Some of the lyrics include: “Dreaming of the open; Waiting for the day; That he can spread his wings; And fly away again; Fly away, skyline pigeon fly; Towards the dreams; You’ve left so very far behind.”

Kate’s tribute to her husband

During the funeral service, Kate was said to have worn one of her late husband’s watches in a heart-wrenching tribute.

One source told The Sun: “‘Kate wore Derek’s watch so that she could carry a little piece of him on the day, and everyone was, of course, so kind to her. Quite simply, the public outpouring of support has kept her going.”

They also shared more details about the service: “It was a heart-wrenching day, but an incredible send-off for a wonderful man.

“Kate, Darcey and Billy were so, so strong throughout, and would have been hugely touched by the incredible turn-out. It was testament to Derek’s popularity in every area of his life.”

Darcey bravely helped carry her dad’s coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charitable donations

Mourners were also invited to make donations to charity inside the church where Derek was laid to rest.

SumUp machines had reportedly been provided by Carers UK for guests to make cashless donations. The mental health charity Mind also provided boxes for cash donations.

Funeral of Derek Draper: Flowers from his children

Among the flowers laid out for the funeral procession around the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill was a wreath bearing the word Dad.

Alongside the arrangement were two handwritten cards from Derek’s kids. Daughter Darcey’s said: “I love you with all my heart.” Billy said: “I love you Dad. Your son, Bill.” The family the church holding candles, before heading off to a private burial for Derek.

