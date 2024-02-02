Details from inside the funeral of Derek Draper have been shared by his good friend Alastair Campbell.

Alistair was among the invited guests saying their farewells to Derek in London on Friday (February 2). The funeral followed Derek’s death on January 3. That came after almost four years of battling the after-effects of Covid.

Celebrities and politicians rubbed shoulders at the funeral today, as Kate Garraway – accompanied by her children Darcey and Billy – laid Derek to rest.

The funeral of Derek Draper took place on Friday but new details now revealed (Credit: Splash News)

‘Another bloody funeral’

Sharing a picture of the order of service to Instagram, Alistair posted: “Another bloody funeral. But my God it was a good one!”

The picture was one from Derek’s wedding to Kate, 18 years ago.

Kate Garraway arrives at her husband’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Alastair Campbell pays tribute to Derek Draper

Paying tribute to Derek, Alastair – who has fronted GMB – then said: “Derek Draper was taken way too young after four years fighting a horrible illness.”

And he would be proudest of all that his son Bill got louder applause than all of them!

Alastair then shared new details from inside the funeral service.

He said: “But I reckon the Derek described in a series of terrific speeches from his wife, children, siblings and friends would have allowed a few years to be taken from him in order to have Tony Blair speak and Elton John sing at his funeral, with a bishop on the bill too!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alastair Campbell (@alastaircampbell)

Derek Draper funeral details: ‘It really was quite a do!’

Alastair reserved a special shout-out for Derek’s son Billy.

“And he would be proudest of all that his son Bill got louder applause than all of them!!”

He then concluded: “It really was quite a do!!!”

Read more: Inside Derek’s funeral – charity donations, Elton John’s performance and Kate’s tribute

Send your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.