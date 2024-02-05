Kate Garraway bravely appeared on GMB today (February 5) to discuss her husband Derek‘s death in a live TV interview.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Kate shared heartbreaking details of Derek’s final moments, as well as the last conversation her children had with their dad.

However, Kate – who is now a widow at the age of 56 – has been cruelly trolled over her appearance on the ITV1 breakfast show.

But, after revealing she’s been showered with love and support from fans following Derek’s death, Kate’s army of fans rallied once more, slamming trolls who targeted the presenter just days after she laid her husband to rest.

Kate Garraway revealed today that she’s had hundreds of cards from GMB viewers following the death of Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway returns to GMB today

The presenter returned to the show in a live interview with Richard and Susanna from her London home. She was surrounded by flowers and cards. And she said she’d been stunned by the outpouring of love and support from well-wishers.

“I’ve got three baskets of cards from viewers, from the crew, it’s just amazing. It feels like my emotions are at 110%.

“The unbelievable love we feel as the GMB family, it’s wonderful. I think we are very very lucky,” she said.

Kate then added: “The love that we have as a family all together, which is people watching at home. I know there are people at home who don’t have that sense of love.

“And I’m thinking of them because I know how they feel. I’m lucky because I have all of you.”

The GMB presenter will return to front the show on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to jump on the hashtag, with many in support of Kate and her children and their bravery in the face of their huge grief.

However, others picked up on the nasty comments aimed at Kate, and very quickly had her back. One commented: “Some of the comments towards Kate are disgusting.”

Some of the comments towards Kate are disgusting.

Comments from viewers included accusations that Kate was “milking this now”. Another commented: “Has the Kate love fest finished yet?”

However, those type of comments were quickly shut down: “Wow so many nasty comments,” said one viewer.

“Yes Kate had it easier in terms of money/carers etc.. but its not a competition for who had it worse! Her talking about carers/caring gets the topic out there. My mum was a carer for many years with no support. So let Kate talk!” urged one.

‘People deal with grief in different ways’

Another commented: “I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion but no one will know what it was like day to day for so long except for her. People deal with grief in different ways!”

Another urged: “Kate should completely avoid Twitter today. I have never seen someone getting canned like this – it’s on the same level to when Phil and Holly jumped the queue.”

However, for every comment from trolls there were 10 showing support for Kate.

One said: “Kate Garraway is remarkable for throwing herself into work again so soon after losing her husband Derek. @kategarraway is a terrific broadcaster and presenter who is the ultimate professional. I wish her well in all that she does!”

Kate returns to GMB on Thursday (February 8) on ITV1 at 6am.

