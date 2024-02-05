Kate Garraway spoke about the death of her beloved husband Derek Draper in an emotional interview on Good Morning Britain today (February 5).

It was the first time that Kate has appeared on TV since December, before Derek suffered a massive heart attack and was given just 24 hours to live.

Derek bravely fought for his life for a month, and passed away, with Kate by his side, on January 3. He was laid to rest at a funeral attended by Kate’s family and famous friends on Friday.

Kate Garraway returned to GMB today to give a heartbreaking interview about Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on the kids’ final moments with dad Derek

Today on GMB, Kate spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley from her London home. Surrounded by flowers and cards from well-wishers, Kate shared details about the moment Derek passed away and how she told her children that their dad had died.

She also revealed the children’s last moments and conversations with their dad.

In the heartbreaking interview, Kate revealed how daughter Darcey “insisted” on carrying Derek’s coffin on the day of his funeral. She also shared her whispered final words to her dad after doctors assured the family that Derek could still hear them.

Dad, if you can’t do this we’ll be okay. You release yourself if you need to go.

“They had time with him on their own individually as well as all of us together,” Kate said.

As Derek fought for his life, Kate said Darcey told him: “Dad, if you can’t do this we’ll be okay. You release yourself if you need to go. Don’t worry about us, I thought that was extraordinarily brave.”

Kate also revealed Darcey told him: “Don’t worry about Mum. We’ll be fine because you live on through us.'”

Kate added: “They didn’t want to pressure him to keep going. I don’t think he did feel that, I think he kept going because he wanted to be here.”

Kate Garraway and son Billy at Derek’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

On the moment Derek died

Paying further tribute to her children, Kate shared details of the moment Derek slipped away.

She said: “I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room that he had. I said to them [the children]: ‘Dad has actually gone and Billy said: ‘I’m so sorry Mum.’ And I just thought: My goodness. They really have taken on board a caring role. I’m so proud of them for that.”

Kate, who is back to work at GMB on Thursday, revealed that Derek “would’ve wanted her” to pick her life back up. “Everyone has to,” she said stoically, sharing that Billy was also back to school – and late – today.

