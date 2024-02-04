Kate Garraway to return to work at Good Morning Britain on Monday

Kate Garraway will return to work at Good Morning Britain on Monday, just three days after she laid husband Derek Draper to rest in an emotional funeral service.

Derek died aged 56 on January 3. He had suffered a cardiac arrest in December. It was as a result of Covid-19 complications from March 2020.

Kate has not been at Good Morning Britain since December 8, prior to his death. ITV assured her she could take as much time as she needed before coming back.

But now she will appear on air on Monday February 5, a tweet by the show confirmed.

Kate Garraway to return to Good Morning Britain

The host will give a live interview on the show on Monday from her home. She will then return to presenting duties on Thursday, alongside good friend Ben Shephard.

Kate is said to be keen to keep busy with work as a way to cope with her grief. She also wants to return to her Smooth Radio gig.

Earlier today, a source told The Sun: “Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.

“But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood — it’s what she knows and loves.”

They continued that she needs to “get back to some sort of normality” and also she “needs to work to provide” for her kids.

“It’s not a decision she’s taken lightly but she’s genuinely excited to get back into the studio,” they added. “She knows she needs to bite the bullet, and now seems as good a time as any.”

Derek’s funeral was held on Friday (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Funeral of Derek Draper takes place

Derek was laid to rest in a private funeral that took place on Friday morning (February 2). The funeral was held at the same church where Kate and Derek got married in 2005.

Kate was surrounded by friends and family during the emotional service. Her GMB colleagues Charlotte Hawkins, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford, Rob Rinder, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Richard Arnold were among those who attended.

Ed Balls, Peter Mandelson, Tristram Hunt, Ed Miliband, Alastair Campbell and former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair were also there.

Other attendees included the likes of Myleene Klass, Robert Peston, Jonathan Shalit and Gloria De Piero. She had initially introduced Kate and Derek.

Sir Elton John, joined by husband David Furnish, performed a tribute of his B-side single Skyline Pigeon as candles were lit inside the church.

Kate was well-supported at Derek’s funeral last week (Credit: CoverImages)

Kate’s tribute to her husband

During the funeral service, Kate was said to have worn one of her late husband’s watches in a beautiful tribute.

One source told The Sun: “‘Kate wore Derek’s watch so that she could carry a little piece of him on the day, and everyone was, of course, so kind to her. Quite simply, the public outpouring of support has kept her going.”

They also shared more details about the service: “It was a heart-wrenching day, but an incredible send-off for a wonderful man.

“Kate, Darcey and Billy were so, so strong throughout, and would have been hugely touched by the incredible turn-out. It was testament to Derek’s popularity in every area of his life.”

