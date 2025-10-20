Singer and presenter JB Gill has opened up about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and JLS’ upcoming tour in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Last night (October 19), the 38 year old attended the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London. The ceremony, which was hosted by Katie Piper and Mark Wright, raises funds for disabled and disadvantaged children.

JB revealed who are his favourites on Strictly this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JB Gill reveals his 2025 Strictly favourites

JB, who reached the Strictly finals last year, has remained a supporter and went to watch Saturday night’s (October 18) show.

When asked who his favourite are this year, the Beat Again hitmaker praised Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. However, he shared his concerns as he mentioned Harry hasn’t had it easy so far.

“I feel like he’s had a couple of tough dances, with the rumba this week. It’s not easy to sort of get yourself stuck into those dances. But hopefully, once he gets into salsa and some of those ones, it’ll be a lot easier,” he told ED!.

JB also named Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as a potential frontrunner. “I think they’ve got a lot to give as well. There’s a natural rhythm in there that I’m hoping Lauren [Oakley] will be able to bring out in him,” he said.

“Vicky [Pattison] and Kai [Widdrington], too. Vicky and I, we’re good friends who go way back. And, you know, we’re the same age as well, so definitely rooting for her.”

JB admitted watching the show as a “punter” hits differently than before he competed.

“It’s a different kettle of fish because you’re going from week to week, rehearsing, thinking about your concept and ideas, and figuring out what you’re going to do. Then you’re trying to put it all together while balancing the rest of your life,” he explained.

JB shares son, Ace, 10, and his daughter, Chiara, six, with wife Chloe, who is a professional dancer.

“But for me this year, watching it again as a spectator, it’s so nice. Of course, you still know the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes, but at the same time, it’s really refreshing to just be back and watch it as a punter.”

JLS are heading out on tour next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There is pressure’

Next month, JB will be hitting the road again with his JLS band members Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritsé Williams, for another nationwide UK arena tour.

“Bring your dancing shoes, it’s gonna be energy from start to finish,” he revealed.

“You’re gonna get what you want from a JLS show. You’re gonna get energy, you’re gonna get all the hits. And obviously, we’re gonna sprinkle it with a little bit of extra flavor.”

Despite being a pro, JB admitted there is still “pressure” to deliver a dynamic show.

“Ultimately, people want to see something that’s fresh and new. At the same time, they want to tap into that sense of nostalgia. People have grown up with us, 15 or 16-year-olds back in the early days are now in their late 20s or 30s. Some of them have their own kids now and are bringing them along to their first show,” he said.

“So there’s a lot of pressure in that respect, because you want to make sure you’re putting on a great show. They have such strong memories of those early days, and you don’t want to disappoint.”

Read more: JB Gill reveals why he and wife Chloe axed plans to renew their vows

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.