Singer JB Gill has revealed in a new interview that he and his wife Chloe didn’t renew their wedding vows as planned.

The Beat Again hitmaker, 38, married fellow dancer Chloe in January 2014, four years after forming their relationship.

Since walking down the aisle, they have started a family, welcoming a son, Ace, 11, and a daughter, Chiara, seven.

JB and wife Chloe got married in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JB Gill and wife Chloe opted out of renewing wedding vows

In 2024, to mark the 10th anniversary of their wedding, JLS star JB and his wife Chloe intended to renew their wedding vows. However, while talking to The Sun, JB explained why they didn’t.

“It was really weird because we always said 10 years,” he said.

“And listen, we’d have loved to have done it just to say that we did it, but it just didn’t quite feel right and I think we’re definitely in that place in life where it’s like we’re in the thick of it.”

JB continued: “We’re in the busy part of life, the kids are taking a lot of the focus and there’s not a lot of spare time and I think in the next ten years for example Ace will be 21, which is nuts, but I think at that stage when they’re sort of a lot more independent and doing their own thing, maybe at uni or at work, got their own house or whatever, then that’ll be the time to sort of get together and have some time for ourselves.”

JB and Chloe share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JB admits it’s ‘tough’

As the pair tries and balance family life with their careers, JB admitted it is “tough” when they’re “both doing our own things”.

Their children, too, are already planning for their futures.

JB revealed their daughter has already started to carve a career in the entertainment world while in full-time education. JB announced she had “just booked a voiceover for a very well-known Sky Animation, which she’s very excited about”.

Their son, on the other hand, is into his football. While playing in the academy, he has also dipped his toes in TV and film productions already.

