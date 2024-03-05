Future of James Martin’s Saturday Morning confirmed by ITV as new weekend line-up announced

James Martin is a staple of Saturday morning TV – but there are three new shows out to steal his breakfast telly crown!

Earlier today (March 5), ITV announced its new weekend morning line-up for 2024, revealing that three new shows will be heading to our screens later this year.

But what does it mean for James Martin and his Saturday Morning show?

ITV announces new weekend line-up

Jimmy Doherty and Shivi Ramotaur will head up a brand-new series, Jimmy and Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast, on Sunday mornings.

The show will run for 11 weeks and will be packed with food, family and lifestyle from the barn on Jimmy’s family farm in the Suffolk countryside.

Comedian Chris McCausland will front a brand-new chat show, The Chris McCausland Show, on a Saturday morning. It, too, will run for 11 weeks and will feature celebrity guests and live acoustic performances.

Finally, Katie Piper is returning with her Breakfast Show. It’s been recommissioned for a third series and will run for 11 weeks on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

All the shows will air later in 2024.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Our new weekend morning line-ups on ITV provide a mix of brand-new formats and talent, plus a returning favourite.

“Away from the studio, Jimmy and Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast will provide a wholesome start to your weekend mornings; we’re excited to welcome the funny talents of Chris McCausland with his brand new chat show; and we’re delighted to welcome back Katie Piper now across both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Your weekends start with us on ITV.”

But where does that leave James?

Future of James Martin and his Saturday Morning show confirmed

As we know, James has recently taken a break from work following allegations of bullying and a facial cancer diagnosis.

However, he is currently on screen with his James Martin’s Saturday Morning show.

ED! contacted ITV to ask if James would be remaining in his regular Saturday morning slot in light of the three new shows being announced. And we’re pleased to confirm that he is.

“These new shows will be on as well as James Martin,” said a rep.

Catch James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (March 9) at 9.30am on ITV1.

