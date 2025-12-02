I’m A Celebrity 2025: Kelly Osbourne’s sweet reaction to Jack receiving Aree’s letter

Jack Osbourne’s sister Kelly has broken her silence after her brother was left in tears on I’m A Celebrity when he finally heard his letter from home.

Earlier in the week, Kelly was upset after Jack became the only campmate to miss out on a message from loved ones. His note famously met a grisly end when Vogue Williams, Eddie Kadi and Martin Kemp accidentally blitzed it to pulp in a blender during a challenge.

Now that Jack has at last heard the words meant for him, Kelly has stepped in to share how hard it’s been watching it all play out from afar – and fans are rallying around the family.

Kelly Osbourne has reacted to her brother Jack receiving his letter from home on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne’s sister Kelly reacts to his I’m A Celebrity letter

Kelly has now shared her relief at Jack being allowed to read his letter, just like his fellow campmates had done 24 hours earlier.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly said: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who voted for Jack to stay in the jungle. We are so proud of him and so happy that he got his letter.

“Aree wrote him a beautiful, beautiful letter and it’s just amazing. So thank you, thank you, to everyone who is voting for him.”

She then blew her 4.3million followers a kiss.

Kelly also revealed she had watched I’m A Celebrity alongside the siblings’ famous mum, Sharon.

In a sweet Instagram Stories clip, Sharon’s voice could be heard as the opening credits to the ITV show rolled. When Jack did finally appear on screen, Sharon cheered along with Kelly and her partner, Sid Wilson. Little Sidney then also let out a cheer.

Kelly watched last night’s I’m A Celebrity with her mum Sharon, son Sidney and partner Sid (Credit: Instagram Stories/ @KellyOsbourne)

Earlier this week, Jack had put on a brave face and claimed he didn’t want his letter from home after it was blended. Vogue, Eddie and Martin could have won it by correctly answering that Jack was 16 when he first appeared in The Osbournes. But instead, following much persuasion from Vogue, they said 14.

Jack insisted at the time: “Honestly, I swear I didn’t want the letter. I’d rather just be in this, suck it up and just ride it.” But that all changed last night.

What did Jack Osbourne’s letter say?

Jack was finally awarded his letter – and hearing it left him in tears. Kelly Brook read the note out from Aree.

It said: “Hi, babe, I cannot believe how long it’s been since we’ve spoken last. But we get to see you every day. You are so in your element out there, keeping the fires ablaze, cooking five-star meals every day and being an amazing camp protector and often leader.

“You should know, the kids and I refer to you as Jacquaman. I’ve been heartbroken to see you in your vulnerable times and not be able to hold you. But I feel like you are in some really good hands with your camp crew over there until I am.

“The girls are doing amazing. Your mum is so proud of you and Kelly doesn’t miss an episode.”

Aree finished: “I miss you so much and am so proud of your physical and mental strength. I can’t wait to run into your arms. But, until then, I’m loving you and supporting you from over here. Love, Aree.”

Another departure is looming in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for the stars still in camp. Vogue was the most recent celeb to be shown the door last night – and with emotions already running high, tonight’s eviction is set to be another tense one.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday December 2, 2025.

