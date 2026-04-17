I’m A Celebrity stars branded ‘cruel’ over their ‘harsh’ treatment of Gemma Collins as she ‘quits’ show

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left fuming after spotting what they branded “cruel” behaviour towards Gemma Collins during last night’s show on Thursday, April 16.

Fans quickly rushed to defend the star, with many calling out her fellow all-star campmates as “harsh” over the situation.

Gemma’s treatment was slammed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans call out Gemma Collins’ treatment

During the episode, viewers watched in disbelief as the campmates forgot to cook Gemma her dinner altogether.

The mishap came after Adam Thomas secretly brought chocolate back to camp, leading to the group being punished with smaller food portions for the evening.

While the reduced dinner was being prepared, Gemma had headed off to do the washing up.

Back at camp, one of the celebrities suddenly asked: “Where’s Gemma?”

“Oh, we’ve left Gemma!” Mo Farah exclaimed. The group quickly tried to fix the mistake, setting aside a portion for her once they realised.

“Imagine Gemma didn’t get food. She was so looking forward to it,” Mo later said to the camera.

Scarlett appeared shocked by Gemma’s apparent decision to quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Gemma defended by fans

There was an awkward pause as Gemma looked down at her plate, clearly noticing how little food she had been given.

“There isn’t a lot of food. It’s only 5 stars,” she was told.

Despite the situation, Gemma kept her composure, replying: “I’m happy.”

Later, she admitted: “When I saw my plate I was like huh? It was that small. But it was so tasty that it made up for it.”

Viewers, however, were far less forgiving. Taking to social media, many criticised the campmates for forgetting her meal in the first place.

“So while David is throwing his toys out the pram because Adam did something good they all forgot to feed @missgemcollins absolutely cruel & ridiculous,” one fan wrote.

“Poor Gemma slaving away washing the dishes and they forget her portion. Harsh,” another added.

“Poor Gemma,” a third said, while another viewer posted: “Not them forgetting Gemma’s food.”

Gemma wasn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Gemma ‘quits’ I’m A Celebrity

And it looks like the drama may not be over just yet.

A preview for tonight’s episode teased a shock moment as Gemma appeared to quit the show.

In the clip, she raises her arms and declares: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. I’m done.” She is then seen in tears as Scarlett Moffatt looks on, stunned.

With just hours to go until the next episode, viewers will be eager to see whether Gemma really walks away.

Read more: I’m A Celeb star David’s complaints over chocolate contraband annoys viewers: ‘Just eat it’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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