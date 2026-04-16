I’m A Celeb star David’s complaints over chocolate contraband annoys viewers: “Just eat it”

I’m A Celeb star David Haye has sparked backlash from viewers after complaining about being given chocolate in camp – despite not earning it.

The former boxer was left unimpressed after Adam Thomas smuggled the sweet treat back from the banquet for the Lions team. Adam had secretly brought the chocolate into camp after feeling sorry for his teammates, who had been living on rice and beans for three days following back-to-back trial losses.

While some campmates welcomed the gesture, David’s reaction didn’t go down well.

David wasn’t a fan of the contraband

I’m A Celeb star David Haye complains over chocolate

The Rhinos had just returned from their banquet to the shared camp, where they were also hit with the news that Seann Walsh had been eliminated. The emotional moment left several campmates in tears before Adam attempted to lift spirits with his secret stash.

However, David was overheard criticising the vegan chocolate before later admitting in the Bush Telegraph that it “left a terrible taste” in his mouth. He even said he would have preferred plain rice to “cleanse” his palate, insisting he didn’t enjoy it at all.

Fans watching at home were quick to react, with many accusing him of being overly negative given the circumstances.

I’m A Celeb star David complained over the chocolate (Credit: ITV)

“Just eat the chocolate”

One viewer wrote: “Oi! You leave my vegan chocolate alone David!”

Another added: “David is so negative, I’d lose it in there.”

A third commented: “Does David ever have a nice word to say about anything?”

Others urged him to simply appreciate the gesture, with one saying: “Just eat the chocolate.”

Seann was the first to leave (Credit: ITV)

First star to leave I’m A Celebrity South Africa

The tense mood in camp followed the first elimination of the series, as Seann Walsh was sent home in a dramatic early exit.

After the Lions lost the Beastly Braai trial, the pressure immediately shifted onto the team, with the consequences proving far more serious than just going hungry. As team leader, Harry Redknapp was handed full responsibility for deciding which campmate would leave, placing him in an incredibly difficult position.

Returning to camp, Harry gathered everyone together and broke the news, explaining that losing the trial meant he had no choice but to send one of them home.

Ashley Roberts was sad to see Seann leave (Credit: ITV)

The announcement left the group visibly shaken, with several campmates struggling to hide their emotions.

Despite earlier tensions in camp that had put other names under scrutiny, it was Seann who Harry ultimately chose. His departure came as a shock to some, bringing his All Stars journey to an abrupt end and marking the first major turning point of the series.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star David Haye in blatant rule break as viewers call out his behaviour towards Harry Redknapp

Catch up with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here South Africa on ITVX.

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