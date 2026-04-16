I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s 5 biggest complaints, and what ITV can do to save it

I’m A Celebrity returned with big promises for its all-stars spin-off – bigger names, tougher trials and a heavy dose of nostalgia. And while I’m A Celebrity South Africa has certainly had its moments, plenty of viewers reckon it’s missing the mark in key areas.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest gripes – and what ITV could do to turn things around.

Ant and Dec are back – but some fans say it’s all feeling a bit samey (Credit: ITV)

1. Viewers say the hosting feels a bit too familiar

Ant and Dec remain a huge part of the show’s appeal, but some fans think their style is starting to feel predictable. After so many years fronting the format, the humour and delivery aren’t quite hitting the same for everyone.

Fix it: Keep the duo front and centre, but freshen things up. A guest presenter or occasional third voice could add a new dynamic without changing the core of the show.

2. I’m A Celebrity South Africa casting feels a little too UK-heavy

For a show set in South Africa and billed as an all-stars edition, viewers have pointed out that the cast doesn’t feel particularly international.

Fix it: Mix up the line-up. Bringing back well-known campmates from outside the UK could create new tensions, alliances and storylines.

Fans say the show has leaned a little too heavily on drawn-out endings (Credit: ITV)

3. Too many drawn-out endings

A recurring complaint has been the way episodes wrap up, with key moments often stretched across multiple nights. Viewers say it’s becoming frustrating rather than exciting.

Fix it: Scale it back. Give audiences proper conclusions within each episode and save the suspense for genuinely major twists.

4. Pre-recorded format lacks urgency

Unlike the original series, this version isn’t live – and fans have noticed. Without real-time voting or unpredictability, some say the show feels less gripping.

Fix it: Introduce live elements where possible. Even a partial live format could bring back that sense of anything-can-happen TV.

The all-stars concept hasn’t quite delivered on its full potential, some viewers think (Credit: ITV)

5. The all-stars idea isn’t being fully used on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Bringing back former contestants should be a recipe for drama, but some fans feel the show isn’t making the most of existing rivalries or friendships.

Fix it: Lean into the history. Build challenges and storylines around past moments to give the series more depth and a stronger narrative.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa still has plenty going for it – but with viewers becoming more vocal, a few changes could make a big difference.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans furious as two-part final announced

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