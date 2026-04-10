I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers fume as ITV announces major finale shake-up: ‘They might want to rethink that’

ITV has confirmed a big scheduling twist for I’m A Celebrity South Africa, but it’s already left plenty of viewers unimpressed.

The spin-off series, which was filmed back in September 2025 with a line-up of returning campmates, will wrap up with a live final from London on April 24. However, it’s the way that finale will air that’s causing a stir among fans.

There’s been a shake-up with the final (Credit: ITV)

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ITV announces major I’m A Celebrity South Africa shake-up

On Thursday (April 9), ITV revealed that the grand finale will be split into two separate parts on Friday, April 24.

The first instalment will air from 7.30pm until 9pm, before the show pauses. It will then return at 10pm for a final 30-minute segment, where the winner will be crowned.

Filling the gap in between will be the launch of Graham Norton’s new reality series, The Neighbourhood.

While that means a bumper evening of entertainment overall, not everyone is convinced by the decision to break up the final.

Who will win this year’s show? (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ITV’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa final schedule shake-up

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their frustration, with many questioning ITV’s thinking behind the move.

“Seems kinda pointless. Why not start I’m A Celebrity at 8.30 and put Graham on before, or end I’m a Celebrity at 9.30?” one viewer complained.

“They might want to rethink that… I’m A Celeb won’t add any viewers with its current figures,” another wrote.

A third added: “Does it really need to be dragged out.”

Others were more cynical about the reasoning, with one suggesting: “So they’re just trying to get views for the Neighbourhood… Or try to.”

“Three hours of must-miss TV,” another joked.

That said, not all reactions were negative. One viewer admitted they liked the throwback feel, saying: “Seems odd nowadays, but a part of me misses when some live shows used to be split into two parts with another programme airing in the middle. Never see it now with the likes of BGT and Big Brother. Made it feel more like an event.”

Fans have complained about David Haye’s behaviour in camp (Credit: ITV)

Flurry of complaints for I’m A Celeb

The scheduling row comes just days into the new series, with only four episodes aired so far. Despite that, fans have already been vocal about several issues. Criticism has centred on the editing style, repeated cliffhangers and frequent ad breaks throughout the show.

“I think you’re rather over-estimating how much anyone cares about who wins the trials #imaceleb. Get rid of the cliffhangers. They’re really irritating. You’re not #TheTraitors – far from it,” one viewer said.

Another added: “Too many ads, challenges, and cliffhanger endings, this is not what I’m a celebrity should be.”

“The editing is boring now,” a third viewer wrote.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Gemma Collins hits back at Sinitta: ‘I’m not a joke darling’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Friday, April 10) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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