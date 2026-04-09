I’m A Celebrity South Africa has already sparked a wave of complaints from viewers, with fans urging bosses to rethink parts of the show just days into the new series.

Unlike the main show, which is filmed in Australia, this South Africa spin-off was recorded months ago, and that detail appears to be frustrating plenty of loyal viewers…

Fans have lashed out at the new series (Credit: ITV)

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa hit with complaints

Just three episodes in, and some viewers are already branding I’m A Celeb South Africa “hardly worth watching”.

The series sees familiar faces, including Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts and David Haye, take on the jungle once again, in scenes filmed back in September 2025.

But despite the star power, three major issues have quickly emerged among fans.

Top of the list is the use of cliffhangers, with episodes repeatedly cutting off mid-trial. Viewers are then left waiting until the following night to find out who comes out on top, a move that hasn’t gone down well.

“I think you’re rather over-estimating how much anyone cares about who wins the trials #imaceleb. Get rid of the cliffhangers. They’re really irritating. You’re not #TheTraitors – far from it,” one fan fumed last night (Wednesday, April 8).

Ad-breaks, editing, and cliffhangers are common complaints (Credit: ITV)

‘Get rid of the cliffhangers’

These cliffhangers are pointless,” another tweeted. “Sack whoever edited these episodes to put the trials at the end. We don’t need cliffhangers!” a third wrote.

“#ImACeleb actually need to stop with the cliffhangers. They’re so anti-climactic,” another added.

Viewers have also taken aim at the number of advert breaks during the show.

“If there was a trophy for the most amount of ads during an entertaining program #imaceleb would win that every year as well!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh ffs not another ad/ competition hardly worth watching at this rate!!!!” another raged.

“Too many ads, challenges, and cliffhanger endings, this is not what I’m a celebrity should be,” a third complained.

Fans are ‘bored’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ‘boring’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Some viewers have also criticised the editing, with a number saying the episodes feel drawn out and lacking excitement.

“So tonight’s #imaceleb was basically Sinitta squeaking for most of it. What a yawnfest. All this ending the episode before the trial end is crap too,” one fan said last night.

“The editing is boring now,” another wrote. “Bloody hell, they dragged that out, I’m not really bothered who won to be honest,” a third added.

That said, it’s not all doom and gloom for the show. There has also been plenty of praise online, particularly for Gemma Collins, who many viewers think is already stealing the spotlight.

“Gemma Collins is already making this series. Love her!!” one fan gushed.

“Gemma has been absolute TV Gold already!” another said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers notice blatant blunder after Gemma Collins loses eating trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Thursday, April 9) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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