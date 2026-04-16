I’m A Celebrity star David Haye in blatant rule break as viewers call out his behaviour towards Harry Redknapp

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye has come under fire from viewers after breaking a key camp rule during Wednesday night’s episode (April 15).

The former boxer, 45, has already faced mounting criticism in recent episodes, with some viewers calling out his behaviour and branding some of his comments as “misogynistic”.

David broke the throne (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye in rule break

During the latest instalment, David once again found himself at the centre of attention after a rule break in camp.

The all-star camp is currently divided into two teams. Team Rhino is led by Jimmy Bullard, while Team Lion is headed up by Harry Redknapp.

David, who is part of Team Lion, ignored one of the camp’s rules and did not apologise afterwards.

Campmates have been told they are not allowed to sit in the King’s chair, meaning only Harry, 79, is permitted to use it on Team Lion.

However, David appeared to forget the rule as he climbed onto the throne while Harry was still sitting in it, attempting to grab food being sent across to Team Rhino via a zipline. In the process, the chair ended up broken.

David didn’t apologise (Credit: ITV)

David breaks the throne

“You broke the King’s throne!” Seann Walsh laughed as Harry tried to sit back down.

“It’s a recliner seat now, a deckchair at the beach,” he joked.

“I think it’s better like that now,” a subdued David replied before returning to his workout.

“Yeah, it’s more comfortable,” Harry said. “Well done, David,” Seann quipped.

“Good job, David,” Harry added, as the moment was played for laughs in camp, despite no apology from David.

Fans slammed David for breaking Harry’s chair (Credit: ITV)

David Haye slammed by I’m A Celeb viewers

While the campmates saw the funny side, viewers watching at home were far less amused.

“Not only did David try to steal the food, but he broke Harry’s chair; he’s such a [bleep],” one viewer fumed.

“David’s such a helmet, not only did he pure yeet himself near Harry’s way, broken his chair fml, not [bleeped] by him in the slightest by,” another wrote.

“Wasn’t there some rule about campmates not using the King’s chair?” a third asked.

“He broke the throne,” another viewer added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Harry Redknapp forced to make huge elimination decision after losing trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Thursday, April 16) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.