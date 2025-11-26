I’m A Celebrity Unpacked star Kemi Rodgers has admitted she has been seeing her boyfriend Thomas for over a year – despite only going public in September.

Back in September, Kemi posted a video on Instagram, revealing her boyfriend, and fans were excited that the star had gotten into a relationship.

Kemi’s fanbase has grown quite a lot in the last year, since she made her debut at hosting I’m A Celebrity Unpacked last year with Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson. And this year, she and Joel returned to co-host the show. But now, she has shockingly revealed that even while she was on the show in 2024, she was already in a relationship with Thomas.

Kemi has been in a relationship for over a year (Credit: ITV)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Kemi Rodgers dating?

Back in September, I’m A Celebrity star Kemi hard-launched her relationship with Thomas while they were drunk in Paris in a social media video.

They used the famous audio of a voice asking: “Are you happy to be in Paris?”, with Thomas lip-synching. Alongside the video, Kemi captioned it: “Wine drunk in Paris and thought the best way to hard-launch my boyfriend on the grid was with the iconic Nicki Minaj ‘Oui’ video. LOL.”

But now, two months later, it seems Kemi was careful with her relationship. And took the time to make sure it was for real, before announcing it to the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEMI RODGERS (@kemirodgers)

Speaking to The Mirror, Kemi revealed that long-distance doesn’t really affect them as they were together while she was filming I’m A Celebrity Unpacked last year, too.

She explained: “We are going to have a little bit of a holiday at the end of the show. And I am so excited to see him. But the thing is, we were actually together last year when I did the show. Of course, he didn’t come out for the entire run. Yeah, it’s long distance, but it’s only long distance for a month.”

Kemi admitted that her “heart goes out” to those who do full-time long-distance, as she hasn’t “suffered” having to do that. But she did confirm she is “very excited” to be reunited with him.

Joel and Kemi are co-hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

Does Kemi enjoy working in Australia?

Last year, there were some rumours that Kemi would actually head into I’m A Celebrity herself. But it seems she’s happy on the hosting side of things.

However, there is one thing that she finds strange about being in Australia – the lack of Christmas!

Kemi admitted: “There’s none of the Christmas lead up, which I would argue is probably more fun than actual Christmas. It’s so weird because when I come back it will be a few days before Christmas. You’ll be plunged into darkness and cold, and see Christmas lights everywhere.”

She continued: “Listen, this is not woe is me. But I just think it’s a different vibe. So it is quite nice to just be essentially parachute landed, slap bang into Christmas.”

Kemi may miss the Christmas spirit. But we’re sure she enjoys the unique experience of getting to watch 12 celebrities complete disgustingly entertaining trials. And getting to live it up in the Australian heat (except for when the rain comes down bad)!

Read more: This Morning host Cat Deeley ‘works out’ why Jack Osbourne was so quick in the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

What do you think of Kemi on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!