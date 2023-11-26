I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage aides reportedly unhappy over naked footage of GB News star

I’m A Celebrity campmate Nigel Farage has got chins wagging recently thanks to footage of his rear end – as well as his washes in the shower and bath.

In footage that aired on Monday night, the ITV show shared images of Nigel making use of the jungle shower. This has apparently left his aides fuming, due to a ‘nudity’ clause which is allegedly in place in his contract.

Nigel enjoyed a shower on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage aides lose it over I’m A Celebrity naked scenes

According to The Mirror, Nigel entered the jungle with the understanding that no nudity would be aired. However, Monday’s episode caught him in the shower.

A source told the tabloid: “The legal team were not exactly over the moon about the naked scenes being shown. It simply broke the clause in the contract.

“Nigel will be surprised at the incredible reaction to it when he comes out because, as always, he is just being himself in the jungle. Who knows – maybe he could even do a calendar next year.”

Meanwhile, another source from ITV, said: “All the celebrities are fully briefed before they enter camp that there’s cameras everywhere, except for the dunny.”

GB News are over the moon as the celebs’ described Nigel’s buttocks as ‘clean’ (Credit: ITV)

GB News pucker up as Nigel Farage’s bottom makes headlines

Nigel’s bottom proved to be an unexpected talking point last week, with both Josie Gibson and Danielle Harold being unfortunate enough to catch a glimpse of Nigel’s bare butt cheeks.

“Freaking hell! I wasn’t expecting to see Nigel Farage’s bottom so soon! But, I’ve seen worse. No, I haven’t. I haven’t! Fair play to him. He’s not shy, he just gets on in there. At least he’s clean,” Josie said in the Bush Telegraph.

Meanwhile, GB News aired a news segment on the week in Farage, with the politician’s co-anchors seemingly delighted to see Nigel’s bum on primetime ITV.

Not for the first time, Nigel had audiences retching (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage leaves fans disgusted in drinks trial

Nigel’s jungle antics continued to upset tummies everywhere when he participated in a challenge last night in which he and boxer Tony Bellew were forced to down a series of retch-inducing concoctions.

This so grotesque ffs,” complained one viewer. They added: “It’s about time they stop these stupid tasks. Give them something relatively human. I can’t even watch them do it. #ImACeleb.”

Another user agreed, saying: “The drinking trials I think are the worst ones to watch. I feel ill #ImACeleb.”

