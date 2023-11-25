I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew smash ‘disgusting’ drink trial – but fans can barely watch

Disgusted I’m A Celebrity fans complained the Drink Your Sorrows challenge was “grotesque” – but many were also thoroughly impressed by Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage’s drinking efforts.

Following their group loss, the Away team returned to The Scarena for the vile trial that included jungle tipples such as blended sheep brains, blended bulls’ penises, and a fermented duck egg.

Tony and Nigel were tasked with knocking back 12 pints to gain 12 stars to feed everyone in camp.

I’m A Celebrity stars Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage took it in turns to pick a shield from the IAC sporting hall of fame before flipping it over to reveal their gruesome drink (Credit: ITV)

As it turns out, both Tony and Nigel were rather adept at downing the retch-inducing concoctions, even if they did appear to be broken men at points.

Tony – despite vomiting twice – retained his humour, cracking up Ant and Dec with his quips.

At one point he shrugged to his fellow team mates watching on: “Least I’ve eaten, guys.”

“This smells of death,” he said of a glass of blended cockroaches, which he also likened to a triple Baileys without ice.

The former boxer reflected after the trial was successfully completed: “My stomach is bulging with some very different things.”

But some appalled viewers made it clear on social media that they may have enjoyed watching even less than Tony and Nigel did supping.

‘We won’t have what they’re having’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewer reactions to Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew

One Twitter user made use of two queasy emojis as they wrote: “This is becoming difficult to watch. OMG Tony #ImACeleb.”

Another dismissed the segment: “Nah I actually can’t watch this trial #ImACeleb.”

To which someone else responded: “Fully agree.”

It’s about time they stop these stupid tasks.

“This is so grotesque ffs,” complained another viewer. They added: “It’s about time they stop these stupid tasks. Give them something relatively human. I can’t even watch them do it. #ImACeleb.”

And yet another user wrote: “The drinking trials I think are the worst ones to watch. I feel ill #ImACeleb.”

Ant and Dec had a laugh, though (Credit: ITV)

‘Nigel Farage never even flinched’

But many others on social media were full of admiration for how Tony and Nigel “smashed” the task.

“Tony is doing so well, as it’s clearly visible how he is struggling, gagging and red eyed, but he is determined. He’s been hilarious to watch, but what power of mind he has #ImACeleb,” one person praised him.

“Tony and Nigel killed this. Machines #ImACeleb,” said another.

And a third declared: “#ImACeleb Nigel and Tony smashed that.”

‘Finish up your blended cows’ anus, Nigel. You’re having a pint of pureed goat testicles next’ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some viewers were surprised at Nigel’s guts of steel.

“Nigel Farage never even flinched at the disgusting foods or drinks huh #ImACeleb,” one tweeted.

“#ImACeleb Nigel is hardcore,” claimed another.

A third said: “The fact that Nigel is downing every drink like it is water after watching Tony gag and vomit every time is absolutely amazing. Fair play to him #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

And someone else admitted reluctantly: “Hate seeing how Nigel is really good at doing all these trials #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb.”

