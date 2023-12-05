I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose’s brother arrived in Australia ‘shortly after she was eliminated’

The reason I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Nella Rose dropped out of her first live TV interview and wasn’t met by anyone on the famous bridge has reportedly now been ‘revealed’.

The YouTuber was one of many famous faces roughing it up in the Aussie jungle for this year’s series. A controversial campmate, Nella found herself caught up in several camp rows, as well as forced to do the gruelling trials. But on Monday (December 4) her jungle journey came to an end when she was voted off the show.

However, fans were left concerned when nobody met Nella on the famous bridge – and more eyebrows were raised the day after, when she pulled out of her first live interview.

Nella was booted from the show (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose drops out of TV interviews after I’m A Celebrity exit

On Tuesday (December 5) Nella was expected to sit down and chat to Lorraine Kelly, the TV presenter revealed, for her first interview since her exit. Unfortunately, Nella is said to have pulled out.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine claimed Nella was “not talking to anybody this morning”. She then called the situation “a shame.”

Later on, Lorraine added: “She was gonna join us this morning but she’s decided not to give any interviews today, but we may catch up with her later.”

Why did Nella Rose pull out of live interviews?

It’s now been claimed that Nella was advised to “relax” by her team and pals.

“All Nella needs right now is a day to relax and process all the happenings from her time on I’m A Celeb,” an insider alleged to MailOnline. The source also alleged how Nella “absolutely loved her experience” but there has been a lot to “digest and discuss” with broadcaster ITV.

Nobody met Nella on the iconic I’m A Celeb bridge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Nella ‘not met by anyone on the bridge’

When Nella walked across the famous bridge and back to reality, it appeared no one was there to meet her. Usually, the celebs are greeted with their loved ones – who run and embrace the famous face. But Nella merely struck a pose for the flashing cameras, before the episode ended.

Fans noticed the moment and rushed online to share their thoughts. On X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty shared their sadness for the reality star.

One person said: “The fact that nobody was waiting for Nella at the end of the bridge was really sad. I honestly hope she’ll be okay after this.” Someone else added: “It was so sad no one was at the bridge waiting for Nella.” A third wrote: “Wasn’t a fan of Nella but sad no one was at the bridge waiting for her.”

Nella Rose’s brother ‘wasn’t far away’

But a source now has revealed the ‘real reason’ Nella wasn’t met by a family member.

They added to the MailOnline: “Her brother Albert arrived in Australia shortly after she was evicted from the show. And it means the world to her having him by her side. It may have looked like she wasn’t met by anyone close to her as she crossed the I’m A Celeb bridge, but her brother wasn’t far away.”

It’s also been reported that her friends and family greeted her when she arrived back at the five-star hotel following a routine medical.

