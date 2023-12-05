I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose pulls out of TV interview with Lorraine Kelly as ITV gives her time to ‘relax’

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Nella Rose disappointed fans today after deciding not to take part in the usual morning after live TV interview.

The YouTuber was one of many famous faces roughing it up in the Aussie jungle for this year’s series. A controversial campmate, Nella found herself caught up in several camp rows, as well as forced to do the gruelling trials. But on Monday (December 4) her jungle journey came to an end when she was voted off the show.

However, fans expecting to see Nella take part in her first live interview have been left disappointed, after she pulled out last-minute.

Nella exited the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Nella booted from jungle

On Tuesday (December 5) Nella was expected to sit down and chat to Lorraine Kelly, in her first interview since leaving the jungle. But things didn’t go to plan, as Lorraine confirmed that Nella had decided not to appear on the show.

Lorraine claimed Nella was “not talking to anybody this morning”. She then called the situation “a shame”. The presenter didn’t reveal why Nella had decided not to appear on her show.

Later on, Lorraine added: “She was going to join us this morning but she’s decided not to give any interviews today. But we may catch up with her later.”

Lorraine confirmed that Nella had pulled out of her interview (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans were not impressed that Nella had pulled out of her first live interview. On X one person said: “Nella dropping out of an interview with Lorraine. Wonder if she’s seen all the comments online.”

Someone else added: “So Lorraine Kelly has just Nella isn’t talking to anyone this morning. Perhaps she’s dipped into social media and seen why she was voted out.” A third quipped: “The fact Nella isn’t doing interviews honestly speaks volumes.”

We’d like to get Nella to have some time to relax and get a good night’s sleep before deciding what press to do.

The young star was subjected to horrific trolling during her time in the jungle. And, thankfully, other viewers were more kind with their comments about her no-show today. They rallied round Nella and sent her their well wishes.

One person said: “Lorraine just said Nella isn’t giving any interviews today. I sincerely hope she’s okay.” “I don’t blame her for pulling out of the interview,” said another. “Good for her,” said a third.

How is Nella?

According to the Mirror, after the cameras stopped rolling, Nella was seen by doctors for a routine physical and psychiatric test. It’s claimed she was taken through the social media coverage of her time in camp. The star then left site and returned to the hotel. After not being met by anyone on the bridge, her friends and family were waiting to greet her at the hotel.

Speaking about the decision not to appear on TV today, an ITV spokesperson said: “We’d like to get Nella to have some time to relax and get a good night’s sleep before deciding what press to do.”

‘You guys saw everything’

During her interview with I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec on the show last night, Nella was on good form. She was shown clips of her controversial moments in the jungle and joked that the cameras “really did catch everything”.

She said: “Oh my god! You guys saw everything, didn’t you? I’m not usually put in situations where I am around people that don’t have the same views of life as me. So when we have different mindsets and I hear them I automatically have to say something because to me that is shocking from them.”

Speaking about Nigel Farage, she said: “I thought Nigel was an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in. And it is like: ‘Oh nah, you are a cool guy. But why do you think like that?’ It is a sticky one. It is a really sticky one.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.

