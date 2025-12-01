I’m A Celebrity stars’ emotional letters from home revealed in full

Every year on I’m A Celebrity, viewers sob along as the stars get emotional over their letters from home.

The snippets that get shared with viewers are oftentimes heartwarming enough. But they don’t always tell the full story.

For instance, Roman Kemp said in reply to an X post of Martin reading his letter: “Where’s the bit where I said to put the toilet seat down?”

However, for others, sharing these letters is less about toilet seats, and more about paying tribute to their loved one.

That being said, the family and friends of campmates Vogue Williams, Shona McGarty, Kelly Brook and Tom Read Wilson have shared their full letters online — so get the tissues out.

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams’ letter from home

On her Instagram, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews shared his touching tribute to his wife.

“My darling Vogue,” he begins. “There’s so much I wish I could say to you right now.”

He goes on to say that he and their children are “so unbelievably proud” of the late arrival. “They are happy, healthy and looking forward to you being home,” he assured her.

“Watching you take on the jungle with courage, humour and heart fills us with admiration,” he added. “You’ve always had this incredible ability to light up any room you walk into, and we’re delighted to see you doing the same out there.”

Spencer then assured her that they all miss her “more than [she] can possibly imagine”.

“I couldn’t love you more, and am so proud of the woman you are,” he said.

Shona McGarty’s letter from home

Shona’s social media handlers posted the letter on her Instagram — and it was jam-packed with messages from her loved ones.

Sister Milly wrote: “Oh sis, what can I say, you’re smashing it! I’m so proud of you for being yourself so everyone can see the kind, funny, crazy, always singing Shona we all know and love at home.”

Milly also made a cheeky reference to her growing connection with Aitch.

“I appreciated all your campmates having my back when I couldn’t be there for you; they really are a great group of people. I’ve loved watching your friendships grow with everyone, especially your jungle sister Alex [Scott] and the jungle music you have been making with Aitch. Please invite him round your house for a kitchen karaoke!”

Milly then went on to share messages from all those who miss her, including nephews Corey and Teddy, her mum and dad, and best friend Amy, who concluded by saying: “Remember you are so loved and we all can’t wait to see you. Love you!”

Kelly Brook’s letter

Meanwhile, in his letter to Kelly, her heart-throb husband Jeremy Parisi said that he was “incredibly proud” of her.

“From day one, you’ve been incredible,” he continued. “Watching you out there, pushing yourself, fighting on your own without me by your side, shows everyone just how strong you are, physically, mentally, and in your heart.”

He admitted that he was “still blown away” by Kelly’s parachute jump. Despite dividing viewers, Jeremy praised her for the way she carried herself “every single day”.

“I can see how well you’re handling everything and everyone around you,” he noted. “It makes me so proud to watch you shine the way you do.”

“Teddy and I are here waiting for you.”

Tom Read Wilson’s letter

Addressed to “Uncle Tom”, the reality star’s family admitted in the letter that their “days have become a countdown to getting our fix of Tom every night”, and revealed that they have been “overwhelmed with messages of love and support”.

“You’ve had us all in stitches with your accents and morning sonnets, and we love that you’re still doing your morning singing routine and workouts with Vogue,” they said.

Addressing viewers’ relationship with Tom, they added: “When you first went in, everyone thought, this fascinating human can’t be real, and then became utterly mesmerised by you. You were put on this earth to make people smile. You’ve become everyone’s tonic!”

The letter also shared that Tom’s nephews had even started doing Bushtucker Trials in his honour. Plus, his nan has become a local celebrity!

