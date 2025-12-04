I’m A Celebrity viewers fume over Jack Osbourne’s ‘hypocritical’ behaviour: ‘Excuse me!’

I’m A Celebrity viewers called Jack Osbourne’s behaviour ‘hypocritical’ last night (December 3) after he pretended not to do well during the Bushtucker Trial yesterday.

During Wednesday night’s show, reality star Jack took part in Dangerous Discoveries and won seven out of eight stars. While the trial proved to be a challenge for Jack, he did well and managed to bring back food for a hungry camp.

Jack pretended he didn’t do well during yesterday’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne on I’m A Celebrity last night

When he returned to his fellow campmates, Jack downplayed his success, acting like he didn’t do well, which was the second time he had done this. However, after explaining the task’s difficulty, he surprised everyone, telling them that he still won seven stars.

Previously, Angry Ginge played a joke on the camp, pretending he had only won five stars when he had actually won 10. He only decided to reveal the real amount he won when the camp’s dinner arrived that evening.

The following day, Jack admitted he wasn’t impressed after he had originally played a similar prank.

“I know this isn’t intentional Ginge, but it got in my head about how well you played, saying you only got five stars. I was like, ‘Can I trust Ginge?’ Has he been lying the whole time? It legitimately did play with me,” Jack told Ginge.

After Jack pretended he didn’t do well again last night, viewers were turned off, especially after he came for Ginge for doing something similar.

Jack previously wasn’t happy with Angry Ginge for playing a joke on camp (Credit: ITV)

‘So it’s okay for Jack to act fake disappointed?’

“Did Jack just do the thing that he moaned at others for doing??” one user wrote on X.

“EXCUSE ME JACK, I THOUGHT WE WEREN’T ALLOWED TO JOKE ABOUT GETTING LESS STARS THAN WE DID?” another shared.

“HOLD ON WHY IS JACK PLAYING THIS GAME FOR THE SECOND TIME WHEN HE GOT MAD WHEN GINGE DID IT??” a third asked.

“Jack pretending he did [bleep] but came for Ginge for doing the same?” another said.

“So it’s okay for Jack to act fake disappointed?” a fourth said.

“Hypocrite Jack is back at it then,” a fifth person declared. Meanwhile, a sixth echoed: “Jack is such a hypocrite.”

