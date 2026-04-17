I’m A Celebrity fans convinced Harry Redknapp ‘missed key moments’ as David Haye survives elimination

David Haye survived the first elimination on I’m A Celebrity South Africa last night (April 16) – and viewers are convinced they know exactly why Harry Redknapp didn’t send him packing.

The ITV series saw its first campmate leave the jungle, with Harry given the tough decision after his team lost the challenge. In the end, he chose to eliminate Seann Walsh, suggesting the comedian hadn’t contributed as much around camp.

But fans watching at home think there’s more to the decision – and believe timing played a huge part.

Harry Redknapp had a big call to make in camp (Credit: ITV)

Viewers question why David Haye survived I’m A Celebrity elimination

Harry only entered the I’m A Celebrity South Africa jungle at the start of week two. This meant he missed the opening days of camp life – including several moments involving David that sparked backlash from viewers.

During that time, heavyweight boxer David made a number of decisions and comments that didn’t go down well with fans watching at home. However, Harry wasn’t around to witness any of it firsthand, including a comment about Gemma Collins’ appearance.

As a result, some viewers now believe that if he had seen those early interactions, the outcome of the first elimination could have been very different.

Fans convinced decision would’ve changed

Taking to social media, viewers shared their theories about Harry’s choice.

“If Harry had seen everything from the start, I don’t think David would still be there,” one said.

Another added: “Seann going over David doesn’t feel right after what we’ve seen.”

Others suggested that Harry simply based his decision on what he’d observed since arriving – rather than the full picture.

“OMG David Haye is the most horrible man to ever walk the face of the earth,” said another. “There is such a bad vibe from him it’s unreal. Get him off my screen now.”

“Every time he opens his mouth we see more and more of his vile character,” another added.

David Haye remains in camp after the first elimination (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp jokes about decision

Harry has since addressed the moment himself, offering a light-hearted take on why David wasn’t the one to go.

Speaking after filming, he joked that sending the former boxer home might not have been the safest option for him.

He quipped: “I’m not gonna send David Haye home. He might knock me out.”

While said in jest, the comment only added to the conversation among viewers, who are continuing to debate whether the right decision was made.

Read more: 5 things viewers think I’m A Celebrity South Africa needs to fix

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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