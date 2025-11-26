I’m A Celeb star Eddie Kadi away from the jungle: Strictly stint, bond with daughter and how he prepped for camp

Eddie Kadi vowed to bring his comedy chops into the I’m A Celebrity camp – and he’s been doing just that since stepping foot in the jungle.

The British-Congolese comedian and former BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter even prepped for camp life with a fasting diet, though for a man who loves big, bold flavours, the daily rice-and-beans routine is proving a real test. He’s sharing camp with Kelly Brook, Shona McGarty, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Angry Ginge and Aitch – quite the lineup. So what else should viewers know about him? Here’s the essential guide to the award-winning funnyman…

Eddie is hugely popular on shows like Live at the Apollo (Credit: BBC/Optomen TV/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Who is Eddie Kadi?

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May 1983, Eddie moved to the UK when he was 10 years old.

When he arrived, Eddie could only speak a few words of English and had to learn the language quickly. He admits to missing his family, but having to navigate a new life in the UK made him the person he is today.

Eddie went to Kingston University, where he earned a media technology degree and discovered a love for performing. During his time at uni, he hosted stand-up comedy shows, marking the start of his entertainment career.

What is Eddie Kadi famous for?

Eddie is an award-winning comedian, actor and presenter, and his talents have taken him all over the world.

In 2010, he made history as the first Black British comedian to headline at the O2 Arena after already selling out two dates at the smaller IndigO2 Arena first.

He currently hosts the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, which airs every Sunday on BBC Radio 1XTRA, and co-hosted this year’s MOBO Awards alongside Indiyah Polack.

Eddie Kadi also makes a popular podcast, Man Like You with his friends Mo Gilligan and former I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aléshé.

The comedian is also a team captain on the ITV comedy-history panel show Sorry I Didn’t Know, and has starred in movies including Shank in 2010, Anuvahood in 2011 and Gone Too Far in 2013.

Later this year, Eddie will star in the Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special alongside EastEnders’ Jake Woods, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Good Morning Britain’s Rob Rinder, Big Brother host and Strictly favourite AJ Odudu and BBC Radio 1 presenter Charlie Hedges.

The full Celebrity Apprentice line-up includes a number of Strictly legends (Credit: BBC)

Does Eddie Kadi have children?

Yes! Although Eddie keeps his love life under wraps, we do know he has an eight-year-old daughter. Eddie says she motivated him to sign up for I’m A Celebrity.

“Raising a daughter is a beautiful thing, and my daughter is very excited,” he said.

“It’s going to be a story for her every single day. My daughter will be the proudest in the world if I am crowned King of the Jungle.”

When was Eddie Kadi on Strictly Come Dancing?

Eddie participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 and was paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

The pair wowed fans with their Couple’s Choice dance to the Men in Black soundtrack for Movie Week. They even scored the first 10 of the series.

But, they were eliminated from the show in week 4 after facing Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

The star said being on Strictly was something he’d always wanted to do. When he left, he said, “This has been the highest moment of my career. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been. But not just for me, my family, my baby girl is at home and doing the Men in Black dance!”

He’s never camped outdoors… until now!

Eddie Kadi already decided he was going to be the ‘dad’ of the I’m A Celebrity camp and be the peacemaker if there are any arguments.

But one thing he wasn’t sure about is how he was going cope with sleeping in the great outdoors.

“I have never camped outside before. The closest thing I have come to this is a walk in Kew Gardens,” he joked.

“I have done a zip line, but no bungee jumping or sky diving. It’s going to be the first of many things!”

And it proved to be an experience he should have ticked off before heading Down Under. Because on Tuesday’s episode (November 25) he had fans in hysterics after he fell out of his hammock.

The teammates were seen getting ready for bed after enjoying a well-earned sweet treat after The Jungle Nursery Challenge.

He told the Bush Telegraph: “You know what, quite a night.

“It ended beautifully with confectionary, I felt like I was in Willy Wonka’s factory.

“I’m just relaxed now, ready to go into my beautiful hammock that’s been treating me so well.”

But viewers saw him hilariously fall out of the hammock as he attempted to get in. Thankfully, his fellow campmates had no idea and were asleep either in their own beds or hammocks.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns nightly on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

