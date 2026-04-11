I’m A Celebrity viewers hit with huge blow after demanding David Haye to be booted off first

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers have been left frustrated by this year’s format twist, with many calling for David Haye to be the first contestant eliminated.

The South Africa series returned to screens on Monday (April 6), bringing back familiar faces including Adam Thomas, Beverley Callard and Ashley Roberts for another shot at the jungle experience.

Viewers have been turned off by David’s behaviour in camp (Credit: ITV)

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Tensions rise in camp

Drama has been building steadily since the early episodes. When Gemma Collins and Craig Charles entered camp as late arrivals, dynamics quickly began to shift.

On Thursday’s episode (April 9), Gemma clashed with Sinitta after the singer admitted she initially thought Gemma landing the role of Mama Morton in Chicago was a “joke”.

Then, during Friday’s show (April 10), David came under fire after making what viewers perceived to be a dig at Gemma.

While discussing her hair, he remarked: “It definitely ain’t thin,” a comment that many took as an underhanded insult.

Although Gemma brushed it off at the time, she later admitted she didn’t feel welcomed by him.

Viewers call for David Haye to be sent packing

In recent days, David’s behaviour has continued to spark criticism. During the launch episode, he chose to send 69-year-old Beverley Callard to the less comfortable Savannah Scrub camp.

He also refused to give Gemma water during her eating trial, which didn’t sit well with viewers.

Following his latest comment last night, however, many took to social media to call for his exit.

“He will be the first person I will vote out,” one user wrote.

“Vote David out!” another said.

“Get David out first,” a third added.

“Everyone vote him off and then Sinita next,” another remarked.

There is no public voting system this year before the final (Credit: ITV)

No public vote this series

Despite the calls for David to be voted out, viewers have been reminded that the format doesn’t allow it — at least not yet.

As the series was filmed in advance last year, there is no public vote to eliminate contestants during the run.

“There is no voting out until the last day?” one viewer questioned.

“How can anyone be voted out when it was filmed last year!!” another pointed out.

“There is no voting anyone off,” a third wrote.

“I want David out but been reminded we can’t vote anyone out!” another added.

However, the public will still get their say when it comes to choosing the winner in the final episode.

Read more: Emotional Sinitta hits back over tense Gemma Collins row as she reveals what actually happened in unaired scenes: ‘You are all being genuinely nasty’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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