I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones reportedly made a “signal” to one of his campmates to make him “back off” from their fellow co-star.

McFly star Danny is one of many famous faces roughing it up in the Aussie jungle. And so far, Danny has become a jungle favourite with viewers watching the show at home.

However, a body language expert has now claimed that a potential jungle feud could be brewing between Danny and his co-star Barry McGuigan.

Barry was not impressed with the tea bag scandal (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan on I’m A Celebrity

As well as Danny, other famous faces like Tulisa Contostavlos, GK Barry and Jane Moore are appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

Barry McGuigan has also signed up, in a bid to be crowned the King of the Jungle. But it appears there could be “trouble in paradise” for the star.

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James noted how both Danny and Barry are “potential leaders in the camp”.

She added: “And Barry only had his leadership wings clipped thanks to his poor performance in the first two tasks.”

Dean smuggled in tea bags (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones warns I’m A Celebrity campmate ‘back off’

Judi also pointed out a “signal” on I’m A Celeb from Danny. This was to warn Barry to “back off” Dean McCullough following the tea bag scandal…

During Thursday’s episode (November 21), it was revealed that Dean had smuggled in teabags. As a result, the camp were punished, and given half of their sweet treat.

Barry admitted feeling “annoyed” over the contraband, despite enjoying a cuppa himself.

And according to Judi, there is now “trouble in paradise”.

I’m A Celeb star Danny Jones’ ‘signal’ to Barry McGuigan to make him ‘back off’ fellow campmate (Credit: ITV)

Danny’s ‘signal’ revealed

“There was a moment of conflict from the two men when Dean’s tea bag contraband lost the camp half their cupcakes,” she said.

The expert added: “In the first open sign of trouble in paradise Danny pulled rank on a visibly annoyed Barry. Telling him, ‘He’s doing the right thing’ as Dean went off to give up his tea.

“Danny’s strong eye-stare and his micro eyebrow-flash as he said this looked like a correctional signal to Barry to back off. ”

