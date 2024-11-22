Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity featured Maura Higgins and Richard Coles entering the jungle – but many viewers were left focused on Oti Mabuse.

In a fun twist to the series, Maura and Richard were sent to the jungle junkyard. While the main camp are under the impression this is a horrible place to be, it’s secretly a glamorous camp.

They were tasked with a secret mission to continue to convince the fellow celebs they couldn’t stand the idea of living there – which included getting one of them to give up their bed.

The new duo sent a letter into main camp, to request this, and it was I’m A Celeb’s Oti that was tasked with reading it.

I’m A Celeb’s Oti Mabuse struggled to read the letter – but viewers want to know what it was (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse ‘couldn’t read’ letter

Oti began reading the letter, but appeared to get stuck on a word, admitting she didn’t “know how to read this word”.

That’s when Loose Women star Jane Moore stepped up and offered to read it for her. But viewers were left confused, as Oti appeared to read alongside her. Many wanted to know what the word was.

The pair read the next line: “We wondered if you had a chance to consider.”

Fans took to social media to ask if anyone knew what it was Oti was unable to read.

Jane Moore helped Oti read a letter (Credit: ITV)

One wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “What did Jane read out? What was it Oti couldn’t pronounce?”

Another echoed asking: “What was it Oti couldn’t read?”

A third wrote: “Of what Jane then read out, what couldn’t Oti pronounce?”

One viewer provided a possible outcome explaining they think she got stuck on how to pronounce Maura’s name.

While Jane was quick to help Oti, some viewers weren’t too impressed with how she took over instead of just lending a helping hand.

“Did she let Oti finish before she took over reading duties? That felt a bit condescending to me…” a viewer expressed.

Read more: I’m A Celeb viewers in tears as Oti Mabuse breaks down over brother’s death

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

