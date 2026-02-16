How to Get to Heaven from Belfast fans ‘need season 2’ now after huge cliffhanger – but it hinges on one thing

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is already at the top of Netflix’s chart – but a second season isn’t guaranteed just yet.

Netflix has a reputation for pulling the plug early. In the past year alone, it’s axed The Waterfront and Pulse, while Terminator Zero and The Abandons have already fallen in 2026.

So where does Lisa McGee’s comedy-mystery stand?

The Derry Girls creator wants to continue the story – but only if viewers show up.

***Warning: spoilers for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast ahead***

Is How to Get to Heaven from Belfast season 2 happening?

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast season 2 hasn’t been officially confirmed.

According to McGee, it all comes down to numbers.

“I’ve left it open for a second series but it’s all completely down to how many people watch,” she told Deadline. “I’d love to do one.”

In short: if it sticks around in the Top 10, there’s hope. If it disappears after a week, the odds shrink fast.

When could season 2 be released?

Even if Netflix renews it soon, don’t expect new episodes before 2027 at the earliest – and 2028 feels more realistic.

McGee isn’t currently attached to another major project. She has teased a possible comedy mockumentary, but it’s unclear whether that’s next on her slate.

For now, the focus is on whether Netflix sees enough demand to justify another run.

What would season 2 be about?

Season 1 wrapped up most of its story – except one huge question: what was in the pink bag?

The finale revealed Greta was alive, Booker turned on her own bosses, and new identities were arranged so Greta and her family could disappear safely.

But the mystery of Conrad’s pink bag lingered over the credits.

Earlier in the episode, Greta accepted a lift from the stranger. He pulled over in the woods, stepped out, and returned with a jacket and a pink bag.

By the end, he was dead in his truck – a screwdriver in his neck – and the bag ended up with Saoirse, Robyn and Dara.

We never learn what’s inside, and that cliffhanger feels like the natural launchpad for a second season, potentially pulling Liam back into the fold and dragging the trio into another dangerous mess.

Who could return?

If season 2 happens, the core trio would almost certainly be back:

* Roísín Gallagher as Saoirse

* Sinéad Keenan as Robyn

* Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara

Darragh Hand’s Liam and Tom Basden’s Seb could slot straight back in, depending on the direction of the story.

There’s also room for Bronagh Gallagher’s Booker and Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s Feeney – especially after Booker hinted she might want to recruit the girls.

For now, it’s all speculation.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is available to stream on Netflix now.