How to Get to Heaven from Belfast ending unpacked as Netflix series leaves pink bag mystery

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast ends with one massive loose end – but before we get to that pink bag, let’s unpack Greta, Heaven’s Veil, and who actually dies.

The new Netflix series, created by Derry Girls’ Lisa McGree, begins with Saoirse, Dara, and Robyn reuniting to pay their respects to Greta, their childhood friend who passed away.

However, when they arrive in Knockdara, they start to suspect she may not actually be dead.

This kicks off a nationwide adventure to find out exactly what happened. So, if you’ve watched it all (or maybe you can’t wait), this is everything that goes down by the end of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

***Warning: spoilers for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast ahead***

Greta wasn’t dead after all (Credit: Netflix)

What really happened to Greta?

Greta faked her death after accidentally killing Jodie during a heated argument. Jodie fell down the stairs. Panic set in.

Instead of going to the police, Margo – who raised Greta – convinced her to disappear. Owen reluctantly agreed. Jodie’s body was placed in Greta’s coffin, and the town was told Greta had died.

Enter Booker and the shadowy organisation offering women new identities. Greta is moved from a lighthouse to Portugal, where Feeney arranges her documents.

But Greta changes her mind. She drugs Feeney and the “midwife” tasked with ushering her into a new life, and returns home.

The final twist? Margo isn’t her biological mother. Greta was sold as a child by Nora O’Hara. As Robyn puts it: “what chance did [Greta] have?”

Greta gets to be with her family (Credit: Netflix)

Does Greta survive?

Yes. Greta reunites with Owen and her daughter Maria.

Rossa orders Booker to eliminate Greta and anyone linked to her escape. Instead, Booker turns on the organisation. The midwife wipes out Rossa and the corrupt leadership profiting from vulnerable women.

Booker hands Greta new documents. “I don’t understand,” Greta says. Booker replies: “You don’t need to.”

It’s redemption. And protection.

Heaven’s Veil suffered a terrible tragedy (Credit: Netflix)

Heaven’s Veil explained

Heaven’s Veil (Caille Neamh) is the site of Greta and Jodie’s traumatic childhood.

Abused and neglected, they believed “God himself” would save them. When that didn’t happen, they set fire to the church. Children inside died.

The guilt followed Greta for life. It bonds her to Jodie – but it doesn’t explain the journalist.

Andrew gets the closure he needed (Credit: Netflix)

Who killed ‘Jason Meadows’?

“Jason Meadows” was really Charles Sampson, a journalist digging into Heaven’s Veil.

He confronted Greta. A struggle followed. Jodie stabbed him.

The girls buried him, helped years later by Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara.

They confess to Liam. Instead of arresting them, he leads Charles’ son Andrew to the grave. Andrew wants closure, not revenge.

Don’t expect a happy ending for Liam and Saoirse in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (Credit: Netflix)

Do Liam and Saoirse end up together?

They sleep together. That’s about it.

“This story might not end the way you want it to, Saoirse,” Liam tells her.

She’ll likely return to Seb. Romance isn’t the real ending here.

What’s in the bag?! (Credit: Netflix)

What’s in the pink bag?

The final mystery.

Greta accepts a lift from Conrad, who makes unsettling comments about “strange men” and danger. He stops in the woods, returns with a jacket and a pink bag.

“They shouldn’t be too long… speak of the devil,” he says.

Later, Conrad is found with a screwdriver in his neck. The girls end up with the bag.

Money seems likely. But who sent it? Rossa? Booker? A local enforcer?

We never see who arrived in that car.

Lisa McGee leaves one door wide open.

Read more: How to Get to Heaven from Belfast cast breakdown, including an ex-Hollyoaks ‘bad boy’

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6flC0y-2iFw&t=5s(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6flC0y-2iFw&t=5s[/embed)]

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is available to stream on Netflix now.