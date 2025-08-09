Helen Skelton previously opened up about the moment she was groped live on air.

The TV presenter has been a staple on screens for years after shooting to fame on CBBC’s Blue Peter back in 2008. Since then, she’s had stints on Strictly Come Dancing and Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure – which returns today (August 9).

But a few years back, Helen recalled a time when she was groped by a man while she was interviewing him. And the experience left her horrified.

Presenter Helen opened up about the ordeal that happened years ago (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton ‘groped’ while presenting live TV

In 2018, Helen recounted a time early on in her career when a male interviewee touched her backside while she spoke to him.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the ordeal – which took place at a sporting event in 2014 – Helen said: “Basically this guy grabbed me on the [bleep] when I was presenting live telly. I felt really awkward about it, I was pregnant at the time as well. I didn’t really know what to do.”

The TV star – who recently sparked romance rumours with Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones – went on to say she was too intimidated to complain about the incident.

“It’s intimidating and you don’t want to be the person who is being difficult and awkward. That’s just the culture that television breeds. No one wants to be difficult. You want to bring solutions, not problems. We are all ‘happy, happy…'”, she said.

Helen was pregnant with her first child – son Ernie – at the time. She then went on to have two more children with ex-husband Richie Myler – Louis, born in 2017, and Elsie, who arrived in 2021.

The Strictly star said the incident was ‘intimidating’ (Credit: Lorraine)

Helen’s co-star ‘kicked off’

Helen – who was partnered with departing pro Gorka Marquez on Strictly in 2022 – then shared that fellow presenter Colin Murray raised an issue and the man was apparently punished.

“[Colin] kicked off and said that needs dealing with. It was handled brilliantly because of that. I’d never thought about complaining. I don’t want it to become my identity. The man in question was punished. There was a line drawn under it, and that was that,” she then added.

Watch Helen on Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure on Saturday (August 9) at 2:05pm on Channel 5.

