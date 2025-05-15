Helen Skelton reveals school run incident that left her eldest son ‘mortified’

Helen Skelton has opened up about parenthood as she recalled an incident that left her son “mortified”.

The TV presenter, 41, is a proud mama to Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, four, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

And in a recent interview, Helen – who was married to Richie for eight years – made a “sad” admission about her kids following her divorce from Richie.

Helen has opened up about being a mum (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Helen Skelton’s ‘sad’ confession after divorce from husband

Appearing on The Runna podcast, Helen reflected on a “sad” part of being a parent, revealing she ‘really wants’ her kids to like her.

Helen said: “This is really sad but when you have kids, you just really want them to like you.

“It’s a weird thing, but you’re like: ‘I love you so much, just like me.’ My kids are at that age where sometimes they look at me and they’re like, you are a [bleep].”

The Strictly Come Dancing star then recalled a recent example about her son Ernie.

“I scoot to school with my kids and, literally, my eldest went to me the other day: ‘I think you need to leave the scooter now mum,'” she said.

Helen quipped: “I was like, oh God, he’s mortified.”

Helen and Richie split in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I know that’s really sad and needy’

No stranger to taking part in a sporty challenge, Helen revealed that taking on the challenges is a good example to show her kids that when they work hard they can achieve their goals.

“It’s funny, I don’t do it so that they go: ‘Oh, my mum is a legend,’ but in the moments when I’m not listening and they say to their mates: ‘My mum did that’ and oh, my god I flipping love it,” Helen said.

She continued: “I know that’s really sad and needy but, I don’t want my kids to be like: ‘Yeah my mum did this, my mum did that.’ But there is definitely that thing of I can’t tell you to stick at this, if I don’t practise what I preach.”

Helen and Gethin romance rumours

It comes after Helen and Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones sparked romance rumours last weekend at the TV BAFTAs.

The pair appeared to have got ready in the same hotel and posed for snaps in the hallway and lift as they made their way to the ceremony.

Gethin looked handsome in a black tuxedo with a white shirt. Helen Skelton, meanwhile, also went for monochrome, opting for a stunning black and white dress that showed off her toned shape.

The pair appeared beaming in the pictures, and once they were posted to Instagram, it wasn’t long before wild (and unconfirmed) romance rumours started.

Read more: George Clarke takes aim at Helen Skelton as her new BBC property show embroiled in ‘plagiarism’ row

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.