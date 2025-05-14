George Clarke takes aim at Helen Skelton as her new BBC property show embroiled in ‘plagiarism’ row

Helen Skelton has found herself at the centre of a “plagiarism” row thanks to property show presenter George Clarke.

Morning Live host Helen – who sparked dating rumours with her co-host Gethin Jones this week – is on BBC Two tomorrow (May 15) with her new property show Forever Home.

It follows a young couple as they uproot from London and head to their native Wales to renovate their dream property.

And, in a now-deleted rant, George took aim at Helen’s BBC show, suggesting it sounds pretty similar to one of his…

Helen Skelton hosts her own property renovation show on the BBC tomorrow (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton ‘plagiarism’ row over new property show

According to screenshots taken by GB News, George took aim at Forever Home in a now deleted rant.

He shared a picture of Helen Skelton and her co-host – architect Patrick Bradley – taken from an article on the BBC Press Centre.

Posting on Instagram, he shared it alongside a furious caption that read: “What is that saying again? Oh, that’s it…. ‘Plagiarism is the sincerest form of flattery’ #BUILDINGHOME #CHANNEL4 @channel4.”

George appeared to suggest that the show has copied the premise of his Channel 4 show, Building Home. That sees George meeting “people uprooting their lives and testing their relationships to build wonderful homes of their dreams”.

However, his followers seemed to think that there’s more than enough room for more than just George’s property series…

George Clarke has accused the BBC of copying his property show (Credit: Cover Images)

Backlash from followers

One commented: “Nobody tell him Kevin McCloud’s been doing Grand Designs for 30 years.”

Another urged George: “Oh get over yourself.” A third commented: “Has he never heard of Kevin McCloud or Sarah Beeny? They lead the way and made it easy for him eh George – stop me when I’m wrong.”

Oh get over yourself.

Others were a little more diplomatic with their complaints. One said: “This is only a positive thing, I love programmes like this, there’s not enough of them.”

Helen fronts Forever Home with architect Patrick Bradley (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, another backed George, giving his ego a boost by posting: “Ah yes, but they don’t have you fronting it, so it won’t be as good.”

The post has since been removed from George’s Instagram grid.

ED! has contacted George and Helen for comment. The BBC had no comment when approached by ED!.

Forever Home airs Thursday (May 15) at 7pm on BBC Two and is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: George Clarke accused of ‘middle class snobbery’ as he’s urged to ‘put his money where his mouth is’

What has Helen Skelton said about her new property show? New property show Forever Home sees Helen Skelton and architect Patrick Bradley follow young couple Jess and Colin as they leave London to return to their family roots in Powys, rural Wales. There, they hope to create their dream house. It’s already aired on BBC Northern Ireland, where architect Patrick hails from, to rave reviews. Viewers on BBC Two will be able to tune in this week (Thursday, May 15 at 7pm). But what has Helen said about the show, and has she addressed the George Clarke plagiarism complaints? Helen Skelton hosts new property show Following her split from husband Richie Myler, Helen recently completed a restoration project of her own. So when Forever Home came along, she jumped at the chance of fronting it. She told the BBC: “Bringing old properties back to life is always something that has fascinated me. I love a property with a story to tell. Watching Colin and Jess create their forever home with Patrick’s guidance and ideas has been a total privilege.” Helen added: “It is not always straightforward creating a dream property. I have lived the restoration highs and lows myself having completed my own project so getting a ring side seat for this one was a total joy.” Plagiarism row So far, Helen hasn’t addressed George Clarke’s now-deleted social media rant. The BBC declined to comment when contacted by ED!. Architect Patrick, however, was full of praise for the Countryfile star after filming the BBC show. He said: “Working with Helen is an absolute pleasure and joy. Her passion for what she does is so clear – and totally contagious.” Bad news for George? The BBC has said the show is a pilot. So, presumably, should it be well received, Helen could be back to front an entire series of it. Wonder what George will have to say about that…!

So what do you think of the row? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.