TV presenter Dan Walker has cheekily ‘clarified’ he has not got hitched to co-star Helen Skelton while addressing their friendship.

Dan, 48, made the quip on Instagram earlier today (Thursday July 24) as 42-year-old Helen shared how the pair have recently been spending time together for a new Channel 5 series.

Former BBC news host Dan’s gag comes amid speculation about Helen and her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones.

‘The last photo is not a wedding snap’

After Helen shared a carousel of images of the presenting duo appearing to be hiking in a variety of locations, she explained what they had been up to.

“That’s a WRAP,” she began. Helen went on: “Snatched a load of afternoons to wander around Yorkshire with this legend. Met some epic people. Ate some sensational food. Celebrated some stunning landscapes that hopefully give you some ideas for adventures. Laughed A LOT.”

She also noted the telly project they’ve been working on will be on screens in September.

Helen continued her praise by adding: “Thanks to the hardest-working man in the game for always making me belly laugh at the most ridiculous things. Thanks to a crew who have become family over the last few years and for humouring our self-proclaimed glorious nonsense.”

Dan Walker, meanwhile, popped in the comments section to give his take on one pic sitting under an arched door frame together.

“Just for clarity… the last photo is not a wedding snap,” he wrote, also making use of two crying laughing emojis. He’s been married to wife Sarah for more than 20 years.

Thank you my friend for so many fun afternoons.

Dan added: “Thank you my friend for so many fun afternoons. You are a wonderful human to be around.”

Is Helen Skelton dating?

Meanwhile, reports have claimed in recent months that Helen and Gethin Jones, 47, may be more than just good pals.

Back in June, according to The Sun, the pair’s “flirty antics” took onlookers by surprise after they were spotted “looking loved up” at a country club and spa.

An unnamed insider was said to have alleged at the time: “Gethin and Helen were all over each other. They are clearly super comfortable with each other and it wasn’t just like two friends hanging out.”

However, neither Gethin nor Helen have indicated or confirmed they are in a relationship with one another.

Has the friendship between Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones ‘blossomed into a deeper connection’? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nonetheless, tabloid claims made the headlines after they appeared to attend the TV BAFTAs together. An anonymous insider claimed to MailOnline in May: “Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection.”

The source was also said to have alleged at the time: “They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

