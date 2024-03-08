Dave Myers’ wife Lili admits ‘I feel like I’m grieving with the whole nation’ as she shares gut-wrenching new tribute to Hairy Bikers star

Dave Myers’ wife Lili has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her Hairy Bikers husband following his death.

The TV favourite died this month after a battle with cancer. Best mate Si King confirmed the news last week and said he “will miss him every day”.

Now, his wife, who married the chef in 2011, has penned a beautiful tribute to her “wonderful Dave”.

Dave’s wife Lili says she’s read all the messages fans have sent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lili Myers grieving for her ‘wonderful Dave’

Taking to the Hairy Bikers Instagram on Thursday (March 8) Lili shared a snap of herself and Dave. In the caption, she thanked fans for their support and described Dave as an “exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad and loyal friend”.

I will never be able to thank you all enough.

Lili said: “I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.”

Hairy Bikers star Dave ‘was larger than life’

Lili added: “It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

“My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes. An amazing storyteller!”

She went on: “And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest. An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

“I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special. My wonderful Dave.”

Dave died at the end of last month (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ cancer battle

In May 2022, Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis. However, he didn’t reveal what type of cancer he had. Explaining why he didn’t share the type of cancer he had, Dave said it was “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor”.

He added at the time: “And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Dave had previously said his cancer diagnosis was an “enormous pressure” on his wife Lili. He said on BBC Radio Cumbria in 2022: “The very first week before all the treatment started, you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces. It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner. But Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital.”

