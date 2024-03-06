Hairy Bikers viewers in tears over heartbreaking tribute to Dave Myers: ‘Watched the whole hour with a lump in my throat’

Hairy Bikers fans were left sobbing at their screens after a new episode of the Go West series aired following Dave Myers’ death.

Presenter Dave died last week after a battle with cancer – with his death announced by best pal Si King. Dave shared the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2022.

In recent weeks, his and Si’s series The Hairy Bikers Go West had started airing on BBC Two. This week, the show returned for another installment. However, it appears the episode was a tough watch for some fans – who “watched the whole hour” with a “lump” in their throat.

Dave died last week following his battle with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers returns for episode after Dave Myers’ death

On Tuesday (March 5) The Hairy Bikers Go West aired an episode for the first time since Dave’s death. The show, which was filmed last year, followed the lads heading over to Wales to try out some culinary delights.

Uff that was an emotional watch.

Introducing the show, a BBC Two channel controller paid tribute to the TV star in a voiceover. They said: “To Wales in really good company, the light, zesty and lovely Dave Myers, gone but not forgotten.”

Meanwhile, at the end of the episode, a photo of Dave was shown on screen. Underneath the snap, the words “in loving memory of our friend” could be seen.

Fans were in tears at the end of the episode (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers tribute to Dave Myers

Fans were left sobbing after watching the emotional episode. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Watching Hairy Bikers and I keep bursting into tears.”

Was in tears tonight watching the episode.

Someone else added: “I watched and smiled and laughed through tears, was so touching watching the love and closeness they had.”

A third penned: “Watched the whole hour with a lump in my throat. I love these two. Pure joy.”

Another viewer chimed in and mused: “Uff that was an emotional watch.”

A fifth wrote: “Was in tears tonight watching the episode in North Wales, Dave was a special bloke who loved good food and most importantly together with Si made it accessible to everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially Si and Dave’s families.”

The show aired the first episode since Dave’s death (Credit: BBC)

Si King on Hairy Bikers

Elsewhere in the episode, Si admitted that filming without his best friend while he was taking time out for cancer treatment felt “odd”. During the show, Dave explained he was unable to visit a farm because he needed to “take a little break” due to his cancer treatment at the time. And, after filming the segment, Si told the camera that it was “odd” not having Dave alongside him.

“With Dave’s treatment ongoing, he needed to take a break today, so he was a big miss, and I didn’t like riding on my own particularly, but I’m gonna take him some produce back and he can have a nibble,” Si told the cameras. He then continued: “It’s odd without him.”

