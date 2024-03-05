Hairy Bikers star Si King admits ‘it’s so odd without him’ in first episode of Go West to air since Dave Myers’ death

Tonight’s Hairy Bikers will see Si King make a heartbreaking admission about filming without his best pal Dave Myers.

Dave’s death was announced last week by Si, and was met by an outpouring of grief, from friends and fans alike.

Tonight’s episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West (March 5), which was filmed last year, is the first to air since Dave died. And, in it, Si admitted that filming without his best friend while he was taking time out for cancer treatment felt “odd”.

Tonight’s Go West sees Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King visit Wales (Credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers Go West: Si King makes upsetting Dave Myers admission

Tonight’s show sees the two pals travel on their bikes and try out the cuisine in North Wales.

They head to a farm that grows food using permaculture – a natural, low-waste method that replicates the ecosystems found in the wild.

However, Dave explains he was unable to visit the farm because he needed to “take a little break” due to his cancer treatment at the time.

In the episode that goes out tonight, Dave was off having treatment and Si said it was ‘odd’ filming without him (Credit: BBC)

And, after filming the segment, Si tells the camera that it was “odd” not having Dave alongside him.

“With Dave’s treatment ongoing, he needed to take a break today, so he was a big miss, and I didn’t like riding on my own particularly, but I’m gonna take him some produce back and he can have a nibble,” Si tells the cameras.

It’s odd without him.

He then continues: “It’s odd without him.”

Si had previously said that he wasn’t sure if he would continue working without Dave. Speaking in 2016, he said: “I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul, we were the Hairy Bikers. He’s like my brother.”

Si said his bond with Dave ‘transcended friendship’ and they were more like brothers (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s been glorious’

Dave previously admitted that he was thrilled to be back on his bike alongside Si to film the series.

He said his cancer was a “work in progress” but he added: “It’s all going the right way. I’m getting there and I’m back on the bike.”

And, in one of The Hairy Bikers Go West episodes that aired before his death, Dave shared his joy at being reunited with his motorbike.

“It’s been glorious and the motorcycling has been glorious. What can I say,” he admitted, “it just feels so good to be alive.”

The Hairy Bikers Go West airs tonight (March 5) on BBC Two at 7pm.

