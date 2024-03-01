Si King on doing The Hairy Bikers without Dave Myers: ‘I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul’

Si King previously spoke about the future of The Hairy Bikers which he presented with his late co-star Dave Myers.

Dave died this week at the age of 66 following his battle with cancer. Si shared the devastating news with their fans on social media on Thursday, and said Dave died “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday night.

For the past few weeks, their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, has aired. The most recent episode – which aired the day before Dave’s death – gave viewers a look into their travels to Merseyside.

Years before Dave’s death, Si had spoken about whether he’d ever do the show without Dave – a decision he is now facing.

Si previously spoke about doing The Hairy Bikers shows without Dave Myers (Credit: BBC)

Si King on the future of Hairy Bikers without Dave Myers

Speaking to Express.co.uk in 2016, Si addressed the future of The Hairy Bikers after suffering his own health ordeal years prior. When asked if he’d quit if Dave retired, Si said: “I probably would [quit] I wouldn’t want to make shows that Dave and I make. That would be it.

“I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul, we were the Hairy Bikers. He’s like my brother.”

At the time of the interview, Si had opened up about how suffering an aneurysm had made him reflect on the future of his career.

I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul, we were the Hairy Bikers. He’s like my brother.

Admitting that he wasn’t sure of his own recovery at the time, Si also detailed that he didn’t want to give up TV. However, it might have been a possibility. He added: “It is what I do, if I didn’t do this, what would I do?”

Si King previously faced health issues (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube / ITV)

Si King announces death of Dave Myers

TV star Si shared the news that Dave had died at the age of 66 to social media on February 29. After undergoing chemotherapy in 2022, Dave returned to work at the end of last year. Dave died “peacefully” at home with Si and his family by his side on February 28.

In a heartfelt tribute, Si wrote: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.”

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/VwoZkm8TJI — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

He added: “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Read more: Final video of Dave Myers showed him joking with Si King and looking forward to the future before his death

Leave us your condolences following the death of Dave Myers on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.