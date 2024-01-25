Grantchester series 8 guest stars: Shaun Dingwall, Jemima Rooper and Jeff Rawle

Grantchester is back on our screens with some exciting new guest stars, from Shaun Dingwall to Jemima Rooper.

Series eight picks up with both Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) feeling better than ever. New couple Will and Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) are going strong, while Geordie’s relationship with Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) is back where it should be. Their good cheer doesn’t last long, however.

Here are how the new faces join Geordie and Will in series 8.

Shaun Dingwall – as Charlie Enderbury in 2013’s Breathless – stars in Grantchester series 8 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Shaun Dingwall plays Ron Weller

London-born British actor Shaun Dingwall plays Ron Weller in Grantchester series 8.

Recently, you might have seen Shaun in Netflix‘s remake of the London gang drama Top Boy (2019-2023), in which he plays Jeffrey Daughton. Jeffrey was the husband of drug dealer Lizzie (Lisa Dwan), who was murdered in season 5 by a raging Dushane (Ashley Walters). In 2022, he also starred in the London Film Festival psychological drama Inland.

Prior to that, he portrayed Jack Dorn, the leader of the terrorist organisation Liberation Militia in BBC One‘s Noughts + Crosses (2020).

He also had prominent roles in Maigret as Inspector Janvier (2016-2017), DCI Banks as Chief Superintendent Colin Anderson (2016) and Legends as Liam Crawford (2015).

Other recent roles include Death in Paradise (2015), Silent Witness (2015), Poirot (2013) and Vera (2013).

Also in 2013, Shaun starred in period drama Breathless as Charlie Enderbury.

Other notable roles include DCI Lewis in Above Suspicion (2009-2012); Pete Tyler, the father of Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) in Doctor Who (2005-2006) and James Freeman in In a Land of Plenty (2001).

In the 90s, he had recurring roles in Touching Evil (1997-1999) and The Phoenix and the Carpet. He also starred alongside Grantchester co-star Robson Green in Soldier Soldier, where Shaun played Steve Evans.

Jeff Rawle at the launch night of ‘My Night With Reg’ at London’s Apollo theatre in 2015 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Jeff Rawle plays Dr. Dean Abbot

Birmingham-born actor Jeff Rawle, 72, plays Dr. Dean Abbot in Grantchester series 8.

Soap fans will recognise Jeff in a heartbeat, as he portrayed the terrifying Hollyoaks serial killer Silas Blissett. Silas first appeared in December 2010, going on to murder multiple Hollyoaks residents before being arrested ten months later. He returned in 2012, having escaped the psychiatric asylum where he was housed, and went on the run. He made further appearances in 2016, 2020-2021 and 2022. 2022 would prove his last, as Silas was murdered by his 10-year-old great-grandson Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Jeff is also famous for a small but integral role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), where he played Amos Diggory – the father of Harry’s rival Cedric.

Jeff’s been on the acting scene for decades, however. His first big break was portraying the titular character in 1970s sitcom Billy Liar. Based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Keith Waterhouse, it was about a kid with dreams of writing comedy.

A prominent career in children’s TV followed. He appeared in the original Doctor Who series (1984), portraying Plantagenet alongside the Fifth Doctor Peter Davison. In 1990, he starred in BBC miniseries The Gift, about a boy who can read minds.

He played multiple voices, including the Narrator, to 1994-1996 series Budgie the Little Helicopter. Shortly after that, he played Colin in children’s sitcom Microsoap (1998-2000).

As well as all this, Jeff found time to take a starring role in Channel 4 sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey (1990-1998) and multiple other roles, including Paul in Faith in the Future (1995-1998).

In the 2000s, Jeff played the recurring role of Roger Fenn in the first three seasons of Doc Martin, alongside Martin Clunes. He also starred in comedy You, Me & Them (2013-2015). Jeff then starred in the recurring role of Geoffrey on ITV’s The Durrells (2016-2019).

Jemima Rooper at the Olivier Awards in 2016 (Credit: Famous/ACE/INFphotos)

Jemima Rooper is Josephine Hanlan

London-based actress Jemima Rooper will portray Josephine Hanlan in Grantchester series 8.

Despite being only 42 years old, Jemima has decades of acting experience under her belt. That’s because she bagged her first professional role in The Higher Mortals in 1993 aged 12.

She then played the role of The Famous Five’s George in the 1995-1997 TV adaptation of Enid Blyton’s books.

Her next big role was Nicki Sutton in Channel 4’s teenage drama As If, which ran from 2001 to 2004. After this, she played the ghost Thelma in Sky One supernatural series Hex (2004-2005). Manchester-set love triangle drama Sinchronicity came next in 2006, before roles in The Time of Your Life (2007) and Lost in Austen (2008). She then appeared in miniseries Bouquet of Barbed Wire (2010).

Her film roles include Bobbie in The Railway Children (2000) and Nicola in Kinky Boots (2005).

From 2013 to 2015 she played the gorgon Medusa in fantasy drama Atlantis. She next had roles in Fearless (2017) and Trauma (2018). BBC One series Gold Digger (2019) followed, after which she appeared in The Girlfriend Experience in 2021.

Most recently, she played main roles in Lifetime drama Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (2022) and Channel 5‘s The Inheritance (2023).

Simone Lahbib (left) in the Scotts for BBC Scotland (Credit: The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland)

Simone Lahbib is Martha Williamson

Scottish actress Simone Lahbib, 58, will portray Martha Williamson.

After kicking off her career in Taggart (1992-1995), Simone first hit the big time when she played the lead in ITV London soap London Bridge (1996-1997). She then starred in Thief Takers (1997) and The Young Person’s Guide to Becoming a Rock Star (1998).

Next came the role Simone’s arguably best known for: Helen Stuart in Bad Girls (1999-2001). The hard-hitting women’s prison drama won much praise, including two National Television Awards.

She played roles in Family (2003) and Monarch of the Glen (2004), before her next big role in crime drama Wire in the Blood (2006-2008). Starring alongside future Grantchester co-star Robson Green, Simone portrayed DI Alex Fielding in the ITV series.

Her other big roles include Laura in Da Vinci’s Demons (2015), Mhari in The Loch (2017) and Debbie in A Confession (2019).

This decade, Simone’s portrayed Katy Lewis, Mick Carter‘s abuser and Frankie‘s mother, in EastEnders (2020-2021). She also had roles in Vera (2022), Shetland (2022) and The Scotts (2023).

Brian Bovell in season two of Ghosts (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Brian Bovell is Bernie Palmer

London-born actor Brian Bovell, 64, will portray Bernie Palmer.

Brian’s acting career spans more than 40 years, and includes long-running roles on Hollyoaks (2006-2010) and The Bill (2003-2004). He portrayed Leo Valentine, the father of Calvin (Ricky Whittle) and Sasha (Nathalie Emmanuel), in the Channel 4 soap; and DC Rob Thatcher on The Bill.

His other big roles include Ray Wilton in season one of ITV crime drama Unforgotten (2015) and Jez in Kathy Burke sitcom Gimme Gimme Gimme (1999-2001).

Recently, Brian’s had roles in Vera (2023), Ghosts (2023), Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2022) and Andor (2022).

Denise Black (middle right) on Pointless Celebrities (Credit: BBC/Endemol Shine UK Ltd t/a Remarkable Television Production/Sam Shepherd)

Denise Black plays Miss Taylor

English actress Denise plays Miss Taylor in Grantchester series 8.

Denise will be easy to recognise if you’re a fan of ITV soaps! She portrayed hairdresser Denise Osbourne on Coronation Street regularly from 1992-1997, making returns to the soap in 2007 and 2017. Denise is the mother of Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and former partner of Ken Barlow (William Roache).

After Corrie, Denise moved to Emmerdale in 2013, playing Joanie Dingle. Joanie was the adoptive grandmother of Kyle Winchester, the biological son of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Amy Wyatt (then played by Chelsea Halfpenny). Joanie died from a heart attack in 2017.

Outside of soap, Denise is also known for playing supportive mum Hazel Tyler in Queer as Folk UK (1999-2000). She also starred alongside Grantchester series 8 co-star Simone Lahbib in Bad Girls, portraying Jessie Devlin.

Recent TV appearances include Three Little Birds (2023), Father Brown (2022), Call the Midwife (2022) and Unforgotten (2021).

Mark Benton with Grantchester co-star Robson Green on Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes (Credit: BBC/Signpost Productions/Rivers Meet Productions/Zoila Brozas)

Mark Benton is Sam ‘Mac’ Mackenzie

Yorkshire actor Mark Benton, 58, plays Sam ‘Mac’ Mackenzie.

Recently, Mark starred alongside Jo Joyner as one half of the titular duo in BBC One’s Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018-2022).

He has also had roles in The Nevers (2021-2023), Dodger (2022) and The Syndicate (2021) in recent years.

From 2011 to 2014, Mark portrayed the maths teacher Daniel “Chalky” Chalk in BBC One secondary school drama Waterloo Road. Prior to that, he appeared in Land Girls and Scoop (both 2009-2011).

In the noughties, there were big roles on Barbara (1999-2003), Murphy’s Law (2003-2004), Early Doors (2003-2004) and Northern Lights (2006).

Outside of acting, Mark appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. Paired with Iveta Lukosiute, he left the show on week 10 after four consecutive weekly dance-offs.

Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in Grantchester series 8 (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in Grantchester series 8?

Narinder Samra is Keith Pruitt. London-based actor Narinder Samra starred in Acorn TV‘s police procedural drama London Kills (2023). He also appeared in the recurring role of Ken Phatri in Casualty (2021-2023). Narinder’s other TV work includes Wheel of Time (2021), Shadow and Bone (2021) and Homeland (2020).

Santo Tripodi is Alfio Cappobianco. Italian-Australian actor Santo has appeared in Autopsy: The Last Hours of (2020), Strike Back (2018) and Dead Gorgeous (2010). He also starred in 2016 war film Hacksaw Ridge.

Kassius Nelson is Sheila Delaney. Best known for her role as Jade Albright in Hollyoaks (2015-2017), Kassius has also appeared in A Series of Unfortunate Events (2019) and White Lines (2020).

Oliver Huntingdon is Paulie Mansfield. Oliver recently appeared as Ivan in the most recent series of Happy Valley (2023). He also appeared in Silent Witness (2023) and The Rising (2022).

Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) in Grantchester series 8 (Credit: ITV)

Luke Nunn plays Ray Mansfield. Luke’s previous TV roles include Andor (2022), The Last Kingdom (2022), Father Brown (2022) and Casualty (2021).

Jake Neads plays Milton Bedwin. Jake has played roles in The Killing Kind (2023), It’s a Sin (2021) and Doctors (2020).

Laura Rogers plays Jackie Mitchell. Welsh actress Laura has played small roles in soaps Doctors, (2007-2019) EastEnders (2017) and Holby City (2008-2016). She played Sheena Williams on Bad Girls (2005) and Chastity Green in The Sins (2000). Other work includes New Tricks (2014), Midsomer Murders (2011) and Doctor Who (2010).

David Ruben is Duncan. David’s recently had roles on Midsomer Murders (2021) and Vera (2020).He also starred in Doctor Who (2018), Birds of a Feather (2016) and Too Close for Comfort (2015).

Bernadett Swann is Anna Cotton. Hungary-born actress Bernadett appeared in FBI International in 2023, as well as Deadline in 2022 and Baptiste in 2021.

Robson Green and Tom Brittany in Grantchester series 8 (Credit: ITV)

Hubert Hanowicz is Mike Cotton. Hubert starred as Szymon Nowak in the most recent series of Unforgotten (2023). In 2022, he starred in Andor, Brassic and This Is Going To Hurt.

Andrew Westfield plays Rob Wilson. Andrew played PC Fletcher in Coronation Street sporadically from 2008 to 2020. He also had roles on Doctors (2010-2023), Hollyoaks (2017), Downton Abbey (2010) and EastEnders (2009).

Georgie Oulton, George Brockbanks, Aleah Aberdeen and Lily Carr also make appearances in Grantchester’s latest series.

Grantchester series 8 airs Thursdays on ITV1 at 9pm.

