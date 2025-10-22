The Worthington family, who currently star on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, have welcomed a new cat into their home.

The family, consisting of mum Alison, her partner George, and her daughter Helena, joined the show in 2017. In a new update, the three announced their household had expanded.

The Worthington family have welcomed a new pet cat into their household (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox Worthington family introduces new cat

In an Instagram upload shared 14 hours ago (October 21), the official Gogglebox page posted a clip of the family.

In the video, Alison spoke directly to the camera and said: “So, by public demand, we want to introduce you to somebody very special.”

George then added: “Yeah. Just before we do some filming,” before moving the camera over to Helena.

Their daughter could then be seen picking up their adorable new cat and asked: “Who’s this?”

Joking around, Helena said he “smells” and that she may have “upset him”, adding: “Ooh, I think he released something then.”

The name of their new pet has not been revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

‘I love that you’re cat people!’

Following the news, fans reacted to the wholesome update.

“Yeeeeeyyy finally!!” one user wrote.

“Cute,” another person shared, adding numerous heart eyes emoji.

“Awwww love that,” a third remarked.

“I love that you’re cat people!” a fourth said.

“Beauty x,” a fifth user declared.

‘I thought it was new baby news’

Users also joked, thinking the family was about to announce a new child. Helena, who is in a relationship with her partner, Dan, already shares a son, Edwin.

“I thought Helena was going to show her new baby then lol,” one user admitted.

“I thought it was a baby,” another insisted.

“U got me,” a third wrote, adding numerous crying with laughter emoji.

“I thought it was new baby news,” another echoed.

