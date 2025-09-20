Gogglebox slammed as viewers fume over ‘political’ segment: ‘Won’t be watching again’

Gogglebox came under fire last night (Friday, September 19) over its coverage of last week’s Unite the Kingdom march.

The march, led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, saw thousands descend onto the streets of London last Saturday (13th September).

Lee and Jenny watched footage of the protests (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Gogglebox last night?

Towards the end of last night’s episode of Gogglebox, the cast were shown a news report covering the Unite the Kingdom march in London.

The march, which has been described as the “biggest anti-migration protest in the UK in decades,” saw numerous people arrested, and several police officers injured.

“It just goes to show, people are worried about it and the government has got to sort it, get something sorted,” Jenny Newby said as the news report started.

Meanwhile, Helena Worthington said, “When will people work out that immigrants aren’t the problem?”

“If Tommy Robinson’s involved, it ain’t gonna be peaceful,” Teresa then said.

Clips of protestors clashing with police were shown, leading to Lee Riley remarking, “Well, this hasn’t united the nation. It’s just thuggery.”

There were opinions from both sides (Credit: Channel 4)

Protests shown on Gogglebox

“The problem is, this government and the last, they failed to bring people together,” Steve said.

“Country is a powder keg just waiting for a fuse to be lit. People aren’t happy,” Julie Malone said.

“My brain can’t understand tribalism like that,” Helena then said. “You weren’t brought up like that,” her mum added.

Meanwhile, Ellie and Izzy said they were “frightened” of the protestors. “I feel like they’re more likely to be violent towards me as an individual and a woman as a migrant is,” they said.

Meanwhile, Annie told husband Ronnie, “The people I know who went to it are definitely not far-right fascists.”

Sue then added that not all of the 150,000 protestors were “thugs”.

At the end of the show, Tremaine said: “When I was young, that flag said, ‘Don’t come in this pub’, that flag said, ‘Don’t come down this road’, that flag says, ‘I don’t like you’. I grew up in a time when it was used for that and now it’s being used for that again.”

Viewers weren’t happy (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers fume

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with the segment on the rally.

“#Gogglebox light entertainment show enjoyed by many, why bring politics into it? Very disappointing show last night,” one viewer tweeted.

“Keep out of politics #gogglebox we tune in to be entertained,” another moaned.

“Can we stop bringing politics on GoggleBox. The topic about immigration should be nowhere near this show,” a third said.

“Gogglebox needs to stay away from politics and the news,” another added.

“Watched #Gogglebox tonight, loved it for YEARS, won’t be watching it again,” a fifth fumed.

However, some viewers weren’t as upset.

“No doubt the people complaining about tonight’s show will be back next week to complain about something else,” one viewer tweeted.

Another viewer tweeted the Gogglebox hashtag with two clapping emojis in a show of support. “The end of #gogglebox hit hard tonight,” another added.

Read more: Gogglebox viewers threaten to ‘switch off’ as they take aim at show’s ‘newbies’

Gogglebox continues on Friday, September 26 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!