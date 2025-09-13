Gogglebox viewers took aim at some of the “newbies” on the show last night (Friday, September 12).

Last week, the show welcomed five new families onto the show, and the reaction was divided to say the least.

Jake and Callum are amongst the new cast members (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the new Gogglebox cast watch last night?

Channel 4 favourite Gogglebox aired another new episode last night, with viewers getting to know some of the new families a bit better.

During the show, the armchair critics watched Rob Rinder’s competition, The Inheritance, Stephen Mulhern’s hit ITV show, You Bet! On Tour, and soap favourite Emmerdale.

They also watched some of K-Pop documentary KPopped, BBC drama The Guest, ITV News, This Morning, and 90 Day Fiancé UK.

However, it wasn’t the topic of what they were watching that got some viewers talking…

Rosie and Susie were slammed (Credit: Channel 4)

New Gogglebox cast slammed

Some viewers took to Twitter to slam the newbies, with some singling out the new Scottish recruits, sisters Rosie, 68, and Susie, 70, as a duo who were making them want to “switch off”.

“As a proud Scot and Glaswegian, the new Scottish recruits are really [bleeping] close to making me switch off, man. Where did you find them, man?” one viewer tweeted.

“I miss Roisin and Joe, they were great fun. I’m not a fan of the two women from Edinburgh (sorry),” another said.

“Turned off after 5 minutes. Sorry, but can’t watch any of the new people and have been watching Gogglebox from the start,” a third wrote.

“The Cotswolds couple and the Scottish sisters are soooo annoying! Replace please!” another added.

“The new Scottish sisters in #Gogglebox are performing for the TV in their room. It’s making it a hard watch. Surely the editors should have picked up on it and cut them out?” a fifth said.

“Liking the new Scottish sisters already” (Credit: Channel 4)

Support for new families on Gogglebox

However, there was plenty of positity around too.

“The two new Scottish Sisters on #gogglebox are hilarious,” one viewer tweeted.

“Liking the new Scottish sisters already,” another said.

“Wish people were kind the newbies are doing great,” a third added.

“Mmm interesting selection of new peeps,” another wrote.

Gogglebox continues on Friday (September 19) at 9pm on Channel 4.

