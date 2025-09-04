Five new Gogglebox families revealed by Channel 4 following cast axe

Five new Gogglebox families have been revealed ahead of the Channel 4 series’ return tonight (Friday September 5) – but there’s one big change to the cast fans are really not happy about.

Beloved couch potato critics such as Lee and Jenny announced their telly comeback on Instagram earlier this week.

But with just hours to go until the best telly of the weekend is on the box, five new family additions to the regular cast have been unveiled.

Giles and Mary fans need not worry – the incomparable telly duo are returning to Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube)

Gogglebox cast: Who are the new families?

Among the new gaggle of Gogglebox stars are sisters from Edinburgh, a family from Surrey, friends from Glasgow, a married couple from the Cotswolds, and a mother and daughter-in-law from Yorkshire.

New regulars the Gordon family (Credit: Gogglebox)

The new families and friends are include pals Jake, 27, and Calum, 31, from Glasgow, and the Gordon family – Andre, 49, Sarah, 47, and their daughter Chee, 25, from Surrey.

Also joining the cast are married couple Andrew, 62, and Alfie, 32, from The Cotswolds, and mother and daughter-in-law, Sara, 87, and Lara, 58, from Yorkshire.

Say hello to Jake and Callum (Credit: Gogglebox)

Sisters, Rosie, 68, and Susie, 70, from Edinburgh are the final set of newbies to join the show.

Andrew and Alfie have joined the Channel 4 show (Credit: Gogglebox)

‘Missed you so so much’

Meanwhile, Insta fans of Jenny and Lee expressed their relief they’d be seeing the pair on screen again soon.

“My favourites on Gogglebox,” one social media user told them.

“Thank God, missed you so so much,” shared another.

While a third happy viewer cheered: “The best two!”

Gogglebox stars ‘axed’

But while the prospect of seeing well-established stars in the Friday night TV schedules again delighted so many Gogglebox fans, some made it clear they were still not over Roisin and Joe’s departure.

The Scottish couple, who first appeared on the show in February 2022, told TikTok fans in July they’d been axed.

Roisin, 26, and Joe, 28, claimed in their social media statement at the time they were “not asked back” for future episodes and had been “dumped”. However, they also joked they ‘no longer had to adhere to a contract and can work with brands and companies’ in a meme, too.

Their departure is still no laughing matter for fans on Facebook, though.

Deplore the absence of Roisin and Joe.

“Love Gogglebox but DEPLORE the absence of Roisin and Joe. I loved them,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed: “I really hope they haven’t got rid of the young Scottish couple. Love them.”

To which someone else replied: “Yes, unfortunately they’re gone. Hopefully another Scottish couple to balance out the geography, maybe someone from NI too? Definitely get rid of two or three couples, some been there far too long.”

And yet another chipped in with: “Looking forward to it but Roisin and Joe will be a miss.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 tonight, Friday September 5, at 9pm.

