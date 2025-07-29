Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe have told TikTok fans they’ve been axed from the Channel 4 series after over three years on the sofa as couch potato critics.

The Scottish couple, who first appeared on the show in February 2022, claimed in their social media statement they were “not asked back” for future series.

Roisin, 26, and Joe, 28, said they had been “dumped” – but joked they ‘no longer had to adhere to a contract and can work with brands and companies’ in a meme.

Gogglebox couple ‘axed’

In the TikTok address on Roisin’s account it was claimed: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26.

“Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family. We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights!

We are leaving the Gogglebox family.

“It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles.”

The pair also thanked crew members on the show, writing: “We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely.”

Meanwhile, the emotional statement went on: “It for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn. Miss you already, Roisin and Joe x x x.”

Additionally, memes were shared. Included among them was an image of a child wailing with the caption: “Being dumped from Gogglebox.”

How fans reacted

Supporters of Roisin and Joe on TikTok were disappointed to hear their news.

“Loved you and Joe on Gogglebox. Won’t be the same without you,” one sad fan told them.

“No way, definitely the best in there, we love you and Joe,” wrote another upset follower.

A third gasped: “Oh no! You two are hilarious.”

Additionally, a fourth reflected; “Shame, it was nice to hear some Scottish accents on there.”

And a fifth fan howled: “Noooo, we love watching you both on Gogglebox, good luck for the future xx.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, one commenter said: “Will definitely miss you from Gogglebox. But good luck with whatever you do next!”

And another empathised: “Proper gutted to hear this. You will be missed.”

ED! has approached Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for comment.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told us: “We thank Joe and Roisin for their contributions to Gogglebox over the years, and wish them all the best for the future.”

