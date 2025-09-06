Fans of Gogglebox were divided last night after the Channel 4 show welcomed new cast members to the much-loved programme.

Yesterday morning (September 5), ahead of the new series, it was announced that many of the show’s regulars were returning. However, in addition to the many familiar faces, five new families were joining the cast.

Married couple Andrew, 62, and Alfie, 32, made their Gogglebox debut last night (Credit: Channel 4)

New Gogglebox cast members

Among the new set of stars who have joined the show are sisters from Edinburgh, a family from Surrey, friends from Glasgow, a married couple from the Cotswolds, and a mother and daughter-in-law from Yorkshire.

The new families and friends include friends Jake, 27, and Calum, 31, from Glasgow, and the Gordon family – Andre, 49, Sarah, 47, and their daughter Chee, 25, from Surrey.

Also joining the cast are married couple Andrew, 62, and Alfie, 32, from The Cotswolds, and mother and daughter-in-law, Sara, 87, and Lara, 58, from Yorkshire.

Sister duo Rosie, 68, and Susie, 70, from Edinburgh, are the final set of newbies to join the show.

That said, following last night’s episode, it appears not everyone is happy…

Friends Jake, 27, and Calum, 31, from Glasgow also debuted on the show last night (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Please get rid!’

“Read the room @Channel4. We don’t like the new families. They’re irritating & too posh who we can’t relate to actually watching tv #Gogglebox,” one user wrote on X.

“Not sure about some of the new couples,” another person shared.

“The new cast members aren’t doing it for me ): To posh. You’ve ruined it. I wanna see more of the regulars,” a third remarked.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like seeing new families on Gogglebox? It’s like when new people come in at work. You’ve gotta be bloody amazing to be accepted. Just the way it is,” a fourth said.

Another echoed: “I don’t like any of the new people on #Gogglebox please get rid @channel4.”

‘Can’t wait for more!’

Meanwhile, many viewers loved the show.

“New series of #Gogglebox is laugh out loud funny!” one person insisted.

“It takes time to warm up to fresh faces on #Gogglebox. Let’s hope they bring something special to the couch vibes!” another shared.

“Who doesn’t just love a bit of the utterly terrific delight @C4Gogglebox? Always such a wildly entertaining way to spend the time. The perfect switch your brain of TV any time of the day or night needs. Can’t wait for more,” a third expressed.

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.