Fans of Gogglebox were left feeling gutted after Channel 4 aired a compilation episode to mark the end of the 23rd series.

The hit show for the past few months has aired a new episode every Friday at 9pm, where the cast has reacted to the latest shows on television. However, for last night’s (May 30) show, they put together various clips from the series and delivered a best of.

As a result, loyal fans of the show were not pleased to find out they wouldn’t be watching an episode with new content.

Following last night’s episode, fans were upset it was a ‘best of’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 Gogglebox fans were disappointed

“You wait all day for #Gogglebox and it’s a bloody compilation show,” one user wrote on X.

“Oh no. Old #Gogglebox clips means the bloody awful #celebritygogglebox next week!” another person shared.

“Why does it say new #gogglebox. It’s clearly not,” a third remarked.

“Oo repeated episode,” a fourth said, adding the angry face emoji.

“Why is this #Gogglebox an old one? Shambles” a fifth viewer questioned.

“#Gogglebox I can’t believe it….its a #repeat #WTAF Right…#TOTP on BBC Four …it’s nostalgia tv for me…” a sixth person shared.

“Can’t stand ‘best of’ episodes. Lazy broadcasting. Won’t be watching,” another viewer stated.

“I didn’t realise. I’ll switch over now then,” an upset viewer added.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Gogglebox is returning next week (Credit: Channel 4)

‘We will be back for the next series’

Last week, fan favourites Jane and Simon Minty announced to fans that the 23rd series had wrapped.

However, they also shared that they will be returning for the next.

“Hello everybody, it’s the end of the series tonight. Oh my goodness, that’s gone really quickly,” Simon shared.

Jane then added: “It’s flown by, but you can get the last one, Friday night, nine o’clock on Channel 4, and we will be back for the next series!”

The wholesome duo ended the video with an enthusiastic “whoop” and a wave to the camera. They also shared their well-wishes for a happy summer to their followers.

Meanwhile, next Friday (June 6), Celebrity Gogglebox will kick off its new series. This Morning star Alison Hammond will make her debut on the show alongside her son, Aidan.

