Gemma Collins ‘quits’ I’m A Celebrity without hesitation after Harry Redknapp’s clever prank

Gemma Collins left viewers stunned during I’m A Celebrity South Africa tonight (Friday, April 17) after appearing to dramatically quit the show – but things were not quite as they seemed.

The former TOWIE star, 45, has found jungle life tough, and it looked as though the pressure had finally got the better of her.

In emotional scenes, Gemma threw her arms into the air and shouted: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… I’m done.” She then broke down in tears, covering her face and shaking her head as her campmates watched on in shock.

However, the moment turned out to be part of an elaborate prank orchestrated by Harry Redknapp. Despite the reveal, Gemma later admitted she had genuinely been ready to walk if the situation had been real.

Gemma has shed tears multiple times during the gruelling reality series (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins shouts I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here as she intends to quit

Earlier in the day, campmate Mo had secured 10 stars in the Termite Terror Bushtucker Trial. The group then faced another challenge involving balancing a ball on a sea-saw.

After dinner, Harry entered camp holding a clipboard and announced that another trial was looming. He told the group they would be locked in prison cells filled with creepy crawlies.

The prospect immediately terrified Gemma, who has previously spoken about her claustrophobia.

“I’m a celebrity get me out of here!” she shouted, clearly distressed.

Her campmates rushed to comfort her, shocked by how quickly things had escalated. Gemma stood firm in her decision, leaving others confused about what was happening.

Moments later, Harry revealed the truth – there was no extra trial, and the whole thing had been a joke.

Relieved, Gemma hugged him as the rest of the camp burst into laughter. She admitted she would have seriously considered leaving had the trial been real, especially given the confined conditions.

Harry played a prank on the camp (Credit: ITV)

It’s been a difficult journey

Gemma’s return to the jungle has not been easy, with tensions already rising between her and boxer David Haye. She has also found the trials and living conditions particularly challenging.

During a recent crocodile-themed trial, she struggled after being covered in slime and insects, at one point stepping back and insisting they had done enough.

“I did my best, I did my best,” she said through tears.

In the Bush Telegraph, she added: “I feel like you’re trying to kill me. You’re going to kill me. It’s not even funny.”

She has also spoken openly about missing everyday comforts, including being able to wash properly, which has left her emotional on several occasions.

Gemma was ready to leave (Credit: ITV)

When did Gemma Collins leave I’m A Celebrity?

Although she has been determined to prove herself after quitting her original series after just three days, Gemma has continued to find the experience overwhelming.

In a recent episode, she broke down while speaking to Adam Thomas, admitting: “I don’t think I can take it.”

“It’s been a difficult day and I don’t know why,” she later said, explaining she had become close to Adam and needed to let her emotions out.

Adam reassured her they were nearing the end of the experience, but Gemma continued to struggle with the lack of comfort.

“I can’t wash properly. I can’t have anything nice. I’ve got to wash up every five minutes,” she said.

“I’m not used to this. I’m just so not used to this.”

Before heading into the jungle again, she had already admitted she was “absolutely bricking it” about returning.

David Haye has been receiving backlash from fans on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Gemma vs David

Her difficult time in camp comes amid tension with David Haye, who faced backlash from viewers following a comment about her eating habits.

During a conversation about food, Gemma said: “We all need to eat tonight,” before David responded: “You need to eat tonight?”

She replied: “You know what I’m like without food,” prompting David to question what he had eaten the previous night.

Gemma then responded: “Sometimes eating a bit of humble pie makes us stronger and better as people.”

The exchange quickly sparked debate online, with some viewers accusing David of going too far, while others defended him.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers furious as they spot something ‘missing’ from Seann Walsh’s exit chat: ‘WTF?!’

Watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on ITVX.

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