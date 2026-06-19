Everything you need to know about The Traitors US so far as fans still confused about how to watch it

The Traitors US season 4 has finally arrived in the UK, giving British viewers the chance to catch up on all the twists, betrayals and dramatic exits that have already gripped audiences in America.

While the hit spin off shares its Scottish setting with the UK version, fans can expect a few major differences.

The action once again unfolds inside the famous Ardross Castle, but this time an all celebrity cast takes centre stage.

The Traitors US has landed in the UK (Credit: BBC)

Unlike the UK series, The Traitors US cast features celebrities only.

There is also a different face in charge, with Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosting the show instead of Claudia Winkleman.

So where can you watch The Traitors US in the UK and when can you catch the next batch of episodes?

Here is everything you need to know so far, including the celebrities who have already left the castle.

The Traitors US season 4: How to watch?

The latest season of The Traitors US first aired on Peacock in the United States. Now UK viewers can join the action too.

BBC Three aired the first four episodes of season 4 on Thursday June 18, 2026. Episodes 5 to 8 will air back to back on Thursday June 25 from 9pm.

Here is the full schedule for the remaining episodes:

Episode 5, 9pm, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Episode 6, 9.45pm, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Episode 7, 10.30pm, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Episode 8, 11.15pm, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Episode 9, 9pm, Thursday, July 02, 2026.

Episode 10, 9.45pm, Thursday, July 02, 2026.

Episode 11, 10.30pm, Thursday, July 02, 2026.

Episode 12, 11.15pm, Thursday, July 02, 2026.

If you have missed the opening episodes, there is no need to worry.

Episodes 1 to 4 are already streaming on BBC iPlayer. The BBC will continue to release the rest of the series in batches of four episodes every Thursday.

The Traitors murdered Caroline Stanford face to face (Credit: BBC)

Who has left The Traitors US so far?

By the end of episode 4, the Traitors had already claimed three victims. The latest episode also ended on a cliffhanger, with another murder decision still hanging in the balance.

Traitors Candice, Lisa and Rob first targeted Big Brother US star Ian Terry.

Their next victim was Survivor star Rob ‘C’ Cesternino, who fell in a murder carried out in plain sight.

The group then turned their attention to Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury and murdered her face-to-face.

As episode 4 came to a close, Candice, Lisa and Rob were still debating their next move.

The names under discussion were actor Michael Rapaport and Bachelor star Colton Underwood, leaving viewers desperate to find out who they chose.

Three Traitors stars banished

The murders are not the only reason the cast has shrunk. The Round Table has already claimed several contestants through banishment.

The first celebrity sent home was Real Housewives star Porsha Williams. The Faithful received the most votes despite not being a Traitor.

Real Housewives’ Tiffany Mitchell was furious to leave (Credit: BBC)

The next banishment stunned both viewers and contestants.

The Faithfuls correctly identified a Traitor, despite the other Traitors not knowing her true role.

Donna ‘Mama’ Kelce had been chosen as the Secret Traitor by Alan Cumming.

However, she left the game before she could reveal her identity to Candice, Rob and Lisa.

The latest contestant to leave was Big Brother US star Tiffany Mitchell. Tiffany was also a Faithful, much to the delight of the remaining Traitors.

With more murders, banishments and betrayals still to come, viewers will not have long to wait before the next chapter unfolds.

Read more: ‘Can’t stand him’: Traitors US viewers share their very frank thoughts on Faithful Michael Rapaport

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