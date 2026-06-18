‘Didn’t see it coming!’: Traitors US fans admit they are ‘floored’ as identity of the Secret Traitor is revealed

The Traitors US has finally landed on BBC iPlayer and viewers are already talking about one huge reveal – that of the Secret Traitor.

Fans desperate to discover the identity of the red-cloaked individual do not have to wait any longer.

The twist proved a massive talking point when it appeared in both the UK and US versions of the hit show this year.

It kept viewers guessing right until the dramatic moment the mystery player was exposed.

In the UK series, which aired in January, Fiona Hughes was uncloaked as the Secret Traitor.

Alan Cummings Secret Traitor in The Traitors US has been uncloaked (Credit: BBC/ Peacock)

But who was secretly pulling the strings in the US version of the smash hit series? Here’s everything you need to know.

***Warning: spoilers from The Traitors US ahead***

The Traitors US: Who is the Secret Traitor?

The Traitors US arrived on BBC iPlayer this evening (Thursday June 18, 2026), with the first four episodes now available to stream.

The show originally aired in America at the same time UK viewers were watching Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy’s romp to victory back in January. Both versions introduced the Secret Traitor twist for the first time.

Host Alan Cumming selected his three Traitors, Rob Rausch, Lisa Rinna and Candice Dillard Bassett, in episode one.

Speaking in the turret at Ardross Castle, he then told them: “I come with news. As you may have already guest, one of your brethren is missing.

“They will not join you tonight. Because they are the Secret Traitor. The Secret Traitor will not know your identities, nor you theirs.”

Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna responded by telling Alan he was “dirty”.

Over the following two days, the Secret Traitor secretly provided Rob, Lisa and Candice with a shortlist of possible murder victims.

But who was hiding beneath the red cloak?

Donna Kelce uncloaked as Secret Traitor during elimination

Donna, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, revealed herself as the Secret Traitor during the Round Table in episode three after receiving the most votes.

Before leaving the castle, the 73-year-old told the group: “I know I’m the sacrificial lamb. And I know that I had a blast meeting every single one of you.

“On that note, I think I’m going to go but… you got yourselves a Traitor!”

The room erupted as contestants leapt to their feet and screamed with excitement. Rob, Lisa and Candice appeared especially shocked but worked hard to keep their reactions under control.

Donna revealed her Traitor identity as she was voted out at the Round Table (Credit: BBC)

Viewers then saw the moment Alan presented Donna with the famous red cloak on the first night.

“Are you ready to play my game?” he asked. Donna replied: “Oh yeah.”

Alan then told her: “You’re not an ordinary Traitor. You’re about to become the Secret Traitor.”

Donna described the twist as “devilish”.

Speaking directly to the cameras, she said: “I’m going to be this sweet mum and then at night be this devious Traitor that is going to be murdering people. It will be such a hoot!”

After her exit, Donna reflected: “Playing a Traitor was tough, but I gave it my best shot. It’s been a dream come true.”

She then shed what she called “happy tears” before making her exit.

Donna was delighted to have been picked as the Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Donna’s uncloaking

When the episode aired in the US, viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their surprise at the reveal.

One wrote: “I wasn’t expecting Donna to be the Secret Traitor. I fully thought it was Michael or Yam Yam!”

Another added: “OMGGGGG floored. I did NOOOOOOT see Donna coming. They really went hard w/ multiple obvious choices for traitors this year.”

A third commented: “It makes sense now but i was expecting donna to say she was a Faithful.”

Do you see it coming?

The Traitors US, episodes 1-4, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer

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