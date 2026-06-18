‘Can’t stand him’: Traitors US viewers share their very frank thoughts on Faithful Michael Rapaport

Traitors US viewers are already talking about Michael Rapaport and, after just a handful of episodes, he has emerged as one of the most divisive personalities in the castle.

The American version of the hit show has now arrived on the BBC, and Michael wastes little time making an impression.

Loud, outspoken and never short of an opinion, he is hard to miss from the moment he walks through the castle doors.

The Traitors US star Michael Rapaport is a big character (Credit: BBC)

While some US viewers struggled to warm to him when the series first aired, others admired the chaos he brought to the game.

As Michael continues to turn heads in Scotland, here’s everything you need to know about him.

The Traitors US: Who is Michael Rapaport?

Michael is 56 years old and comes from New York City. His mother, Judy, worked as a radio personality in the city, while his father, David, was a radio executive.

Given his family background, it is perhaps no surprise that Michael also ended up pursuing a career in entertainment.

After graduating from high school, having previously been expelled, he moved to California with dreams of becoming a comedian. He spent three years performing stand up before moving into acting.

His breakthrough role came in the US drama China Beach, and he has since built up an extensive list of television and film credits.

Michael has appeared in projects including Doctor Dolittle 2 and The Heat. On television, viewers may know him from Prison Break, True Romance and The War At Home.

A fan of Friends? You may remember him as Gary, Phoebe’s boyfriend, in the hugely popular comedy!

Away from acting, Michael has become known for his outspoken presence on social media, where he regularly shares his views on celebrities, sport and politics.

He also hosts the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast and has announced plans to run for Mayor of New York City in 2029.

Michael has two sons from his first marriage and is now married to actress Kebe Dunn.

Michael hopes to be the Mayor of New York City one day (Credit: BBC)

Traitors US fans brand Michael ‘annoying’

Even if Michael was not familiar to UK viewers before The Traitors US, there is a good chance he will be after episode three.

He’ seen testing the patience of fellow contestants by repeatedly singing: “If you’re a Traitor and you know it clap your hands.”

When the series first aired in the US in January, plenty of viewers shared their verdict online.

Writing on Reddit, one viewer said: “Michael is probably one of the most annoying cast members I’ve ever seen. He just does not know how to keep his trap shut.”

Another added: “Michael’s face is the same scowl as Eminem. My wife and I can’t stand him.”

A third admitted it was “hard not to want him to be murdered or banished right away”, while another wrote: “Michael is so dramatic lmao.”

Still, The Traitors has a habit of changing opinions. Watch this space.

Read more: Everyone who is taking part in The Traitors US as the series lands in the UK

The Traitors US, episodes 1-4, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page